Managing Cross Border Sexual Harassment Investigations In Australia And Asia––10 Key Considerations For Employers (Part 2)

In Part 2 of our series, we'll look at who forms part of an investigation team, how location affects which laws apply to an investigation, notification and timing requirements. (Part 1 covers the definition of 'workplace' harassment, investigation scoping and legal privilege).

#4 – Who should be part of the investigation team?

The composition of the investigation team can significantly impact the effectiveness and credibility of the investigation.

In Australia, some states restrict who can conduct investigations. Subject to this restriction, the investigation team should be experienced in local requirements and standards for investigations.

In the PRC, there is no legal requirement for the composition of the team, but typically an investigation would involve legal counsel and HR from the client, and/or external advisors (e.g., law firms such as Seyfarth). Gender diversity may be considered for sensitive cases (such as sexual harassment) to ensure witnesses feel comfortable.

In Hong Kong and Singapore, investigations are often carried out internally by legal counsel, the ER/investigations team and/or HR, or they are carried out externally by a third-party provider such as a law firm or HR consultancy firm. The guiding principle is to keep the team who is carrying out the investigation small and of close proximity, to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation. The size and composition of the investigation team will also depend on the jurisdictions involved, logistics and the nature or sensitivity of the matter.

#5 – Which laws governs a particular workplace investigation?

In Australia, the governing law depends on factors such as the employment contract, incident location, location in which the investigation occurs or the location of the company or parties. For cross-border matters, there is the possibility of multiple laws applying.

The way in which an investigation is conducted is not prescribed by law in the PRC, Hong Kong and Singapore and those investigations that focus on fact-finding only do not necessarily have to consider what laws may apply to the situation (other than in respect of legal privilege and data privacy).

What is considered, in Hong Kong and Singapore, are any processes and procedures set out in relevant employee handbooks, policies, code of conduct or contracts in relation to investigations, whistleblowing, grievances and disciplinaries, etc. For cross-border matters, it can be the case that the grievance procedure relevant to one jurisdiction will need to be considered alongside the disciplinary procedure for another. The employer's duties under local law may also need to be taken into account, such as the duty of care towards employees, the rules on vicarious liability, and preventing harassment and victimisation.

In the PRC, governing law is determined by the location of the company or the incident, rather than the terms of the contract or policy.

#6 – How should parties be notified about an investigation?

In Australia, it is best practice to provide some context in advance of an investigation interview and explain the ground rules for the interviewee in accordance with any relevant policies. It is not necessary to provide advance notice of questions (unless the company has committed to do this). Employers must also consider how best to support work health and safety during an investigation, for example, it is best practice to allow an interviewee a reasonable opportunity to bring a support person with them, without breaching confidentiality or compromising the investigation.

In Hong Kong and Singapore, there are no strict legal requirements regarding notification of investigation. In Hong Kong, where summary dismissal may be a possible outcome flowing from the investigation, it is advisable that the investigation be carried out in a full and thorough manner, which would include giving the accused notice of the investigation and allowing him/her a fair opportunity to put forward his/her side of the story. In Hong Kong and Singapore, where notification is given to parties regarding the investigation, care should be taken to emphasise the confidentiality of the investigation process.

In the PRC, there is no standard practice for notifying parties involved in an internal investigation. However, notifications should include the purpose and scope of the investigation, as well as the rights and obligations of the parties concerned. The language of the notice should be clear and concise.

The timing of an investigation can significantly impact its effectiveness and the perception of fairness.

Though Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the PRC have differed slightly in their key considerations, the jurisdictions align on the matter of timing. There is unlikely to be a prescribed timeframe (unless stated in an internal policy), but action should be taken promptly to avoid delay and in turn, the credibility of an investigation. This is especially the case where one or more individuals have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

In the third and final part of our series, we'll look at the standard of proof, the conduct of interviews, and how each country aims to protect confidentiality and whistleblowers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.