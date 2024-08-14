ARTICLE
14 August 2024

Pre-Close: Integration Planning And Execution (Video)

In this episode on Energy, Industry and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Directors Wade Stubblefield and Jacques Duplantis, along with Senior Director Andrew Burns.
Welcome back to The Next Imperative!

In this episode on Energy, Industry and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Directors Wade Stubblefield and Jacques Duplantis, along with Senior Director Andrew Burns. The conversation focuses on integrations including how to help employees, making the merger go as smoothly as possible, what to watch for, and much more.

Gain lots of tips and useful knowledge to help your business become even more successful.

