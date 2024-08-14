Pre-Close: Integration Planning And Execution (Video)

self

Welcome back to The Next Imperative!

In this episode on Energy, Industry and M&A, our host Geoff Angulo is joined by Managing Directors Wade Stubblefield and Jacques Duplantis, along with Senior Director Andrew Burns. The conversation focuses on integrations including how to help employees, making the merger go as smoothly as possible, what to watch for, and much more.

Originally published 13 August 2024

