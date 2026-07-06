ARTICLE
6 July 2026

California Limits Arbitration To Agreements Enforceable Under The Federal Arbitration Act

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
California Governor signs Assembly Bill 2155, amending the state's arbitration law to align enforceability standards with federal requirements. The legislation creates a direct link between the Federal Arbitration Act and California Arbitration Act, establishing that agreements unenforceable under federal law will also be unenforceable under state law.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Scott Jang
Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

On June 30th, California’s Governor signed Assembly Bill (AB) 2155, which concerns the enforceability of written arbitration agreements in California. The bill amends Code of Civil Procedure Section 1281 and provides that any agreement unenforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) is also unenforceable under the California Arbitration Act (CAA).

AB 2155 takes effect January 1, 2027.

The legislation underscores the importance of regularly reviewing arbitration agreements to ensure they reflect current federal and state requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Scott Jang
Scott Jang
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More