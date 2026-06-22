Supreme Court Confines §1519 Venue For Document Falsification Charges To Location Of Alleged Falsification

A unanimous Supreme Court held in Abouammo v. United States that a defendant charged under 18 U.S.C. §1519 must be tried where the alleged falsification occurred, not where the targeted investigation...

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Venue is now confined to the district where the document was falsified. A unanimous Supreme Court held in Abouammo v. United States that a defendant charged under 18 U.S.C. §1519 must be tried where the alleged falsification occurred, not where the targeted investigation into the document falsification was headquartered.

A unanimous Supreme Court held in Abouammo v. United States that a defendant charged under 18 U.S.C. §1519 must be tried where the alleged falsification occurred, not where the targeted investigation into the document falsification was headquartered. Intent does not affect venue. The court rejected the theory that a statute’s “with the intent to obstruct” element expands venue to the district where the investigation was located.

The court rejected the theory that a statute’s “with the intent to obstruct” element expands venue to the district where the investigation was located. Broader implications across multiple statutes. The court’s reasoning applies to any federal statute that (1) prohibits a single discrete act, (2) requires only that the act be done with a specified intent, and (3) does not require any actual result. Defendants and counsel should scrutinize venue at the earliest stage of any federal investigation or prosecution.

Background: Supreme Court Reviews Federal Venue Rules for 18 U.S.C. §1519 Document Falsification Charges

On June 11, the Supreme Court unanimously reversed the Ninth Circuit’s ruling in Abouammo v. United States, 608 U.S. ___ (2026), and established a narrow, conduct-focused venue rule for prosecutions under the Sarbanes-Oxley document falsification statute, 18 U.S.C. §1519. A person violates Section 1519 when he “knowingly alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, document, or tangible object” with the specific intent to impede, obstruct, or influence an ongoing or "contemplated" investigation. The statute was enacted as a part of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2022 to make it easier to prosecute corporate fraud and create stiffer penalties for hiding or destroying evidence.

Ahmad Abouammo, while employed by X (formerly known as Twitter) at its San Francisco office, provided confidential user account information to a high-ranking Saudi official about two Saudi dissidents posting on the platform. In return, the official wired Abouammo $300,000. Around the same time, Abouammo left Twitter and relocated to Seattle, where he launched a social media consulting business.

Two San Francisco-based FBI agents investigating unauthorized disclosures of Twitter account information later flew to Seattle to interview Abouammo at his home. During the interview, he denied giving the Saudi official any confidential information. When the agents asked for supporting documentation, Abouammo went upstairs, created a fake, backdated invoice, and emailed it to one of the agents. Back in San Francisco, the agents discovered from the document’s date-and-time metadata what Abouammo had just done.

Abouammo was indicted in the Northern District of California for falsifying a record under §1519. He moved to dismiss for improper venue, arguing he could be tried only where the alleged falsification occurred — in Seattle, within the Western District of Washington. The district court denied the motion, finding venue also proper where the FBI investigation was located, and a jury convicted him. The Ninth Circuit affirmed, reasoning that §1519’s special intent requirement — “with the intent” to “obstruct” an investigation — made the “contemplated effects” of the falsification part of the offense’s essential conduct, permitting trial wherever the targeted investigation was located. The Supreme Court granted certiorari and reversed.

Supreme Court Holding: Venue for Document Falsification Charges Is Limited to Where the Falsification Occurred

The unanimous Supreme Court holding is straightforward: a defendant charged with violating §1519 must be tried in the district where the falsification occurred. A defendant cannot be tried in a different district simply because the federal investigation the defendant allegedly intended to obstruct was based there.

The court’s reasoning rested on two core principles:

Venue follows the conduct element. The Constitution, through both Article III and the Sixth Amendment, requires the trial to be held where the crime was committed. Courts implement that rule by identifying the offense’s “essential conduct elements” and where those acts occurred. United States v. Rodriguez-Moreno, 526 U.S. 275 (1999). Under §1519, the only prohibited act is falsification of a document. The crime is complete the moment the defendant falsifies the document with the requisite intent. Nothing more is required — no transmission, no actual obstruction, no impact on any investigation. Because the only proscribed conduct is falsification, venue must be where alleged falsification occurred.

The Constitution, through both Article III and the Sixth Amendment, requires the trial to be held where the crime was committed. Courts implement that rule by identifying the offense’s “essential conduct elements” and where those acts occurred. United States v. Rodriguez-Moreno, 526 U.S. 275 (1999). Under §1519, the only prohibited act is falsification of a document. The crime is complete the moment the defendant falsifies the document with the requisite intent. Nothing more is required — no transmission, no actual obstruction, no impact on any investigation. Because the only proscribed conduct is falsification, venue must be where alleged falsification occurred. Mens rea does not expand venue. The court flatly rejected the Ninth Circuit’s theory that §1519’s “with the intent to obstruct” element transforms the anticipated effects of the falsification into “essential conduct” elements for venue purposes. The court has never looked to a statute’s mens rea elements in considering venue, and there is good reason not to: a knowing falsification occurs at precisely the same place as an unknowing one. Whatever obstructive effects Abouammo’s false invoice may have had on the FBI’s pending investigation in northern California, they were not elements of his crime. The court also rejected the government’s argument that §1519 is an “inchoate offense” with some integral relationship to another obstruction crime — concluding that §1519 is a standalone, completed offense for falsifying documents, not an attempt or conspiracy tethered to some object crime.

Key Implications of Abouammo v. United States for Businesses and Individuals Facing Federal Investigations

The Supreme Court’s holding has immediate, practical consequences for targets, subjects, and counsel in any federal matter involving obstruction and related charges:

Raise venue at the earliest opportunity. Any indictment under §1519 filed in a district other than the district where the document was created, altered, or destroyed is potentially defective. Because venue has a constitutional dimension under both Article III and the Sixth Amendment, a conviction obtained in the wrong district is subject to reversal — not merely harmless error review. Venue defects should be raised by pre-trial motion before they are waived. That said, the timing of a venue challenge is key. A successful pre-trial venue motion typically means a dismissal without prejudice, so the government may refile in the correct district if the statute of limitations has not yet run. When the limitations period has already expired, a venue dismissal is effectively a dismissal with prejudice — making the pre-trial challenge a potential case-ender. Preserve the forensic record. Venue under Abouammo turns on where the falsification physically occurred. In an era of remote work, cloud-based document editing, and mobile devices, that determination will often be contested. Metadata, VPN records, device location data, and access logs become critical evidence for both sides. Counsel should preserve and analyze that record early. Expect prosecutors to stack charges. Because §1519 now restricts venue, the government is likely to stack §1519 counts with conspiracy charges under 18 U.S.C. §§1512(k) or 371, which carry the traditional conspiracy venue rule — trial wherever any co-conspirator took any overt act in furtherance. Defendants facing stacked charges should analyze each count’s venue independently and consider whether the conspiracy charge is well-founded or opportunistically charged for venue purposes. Be aware of the decision’s reach beyond §1519. The court’s analytical framework — i.e., venue follows the physical act, not the intent — arguably applies to any federal statute that prohibits a discrete completed act done with a specified mental state but requires no actual result or harm. Statutes sharing that profile are listed below. Defense counsel in any matter where the charged act and the investigation’s home district are geographically separated should evaluate venue challenges under this framework. Note what Abouammo does not disturb. The decision expressly does not address statutes with their own venue provisions, including 18 U.S.C. §1512(i), which by statute extends venue to any district where a §1503 or §1512 substantive offense was begun, continued, or completed. Prosecutors charging actual obstruction under §1512(c)(2) or §1503 retain more flexible venue options. The decision also does not disturb the general federal multi-district venue provision at 18 U.S.C. §3237(a).

Federal Statutes That May Face New Venue Challenges After Abouammo

The following federal statutes share the profile that Abouammo’s reasoning targets — a discrete prohibited act, a specific intent requirement, and no actual-result element — and may be subject to similar venue challenges going forward:

18 U.S.C. §1512(c)(1) (tampering with a document or object with intent to impair its use in an official proceeding). Structurally, it is nearly identical to §1519; the crime is complete upon tampering with the requisite intent. Venue should be where the document was destroyed, altered, or concealed.

(tampering with a document or object with intent to impair its use in an official proceeding). Structurally, it is nearly identical to §1519; the crime is complete upon tampering with the requisite intent. Venue should be where the document was destroyed, altered, or concealed. 18 U.S.C. §1001 (false statements to a federal department or agency). The offense is complete when the false statement is made or submitted. No actual reliance or harm is required. Venue should be where the statement was made or submitted — not where the agency investigated or was headquartered, regardless of where the statement was received.

(false statements to a federal department or agency). The offense is complete when the false statement is made or submitted. No actual reliance or harm is required. Venue should be where the statement was made or submitted — not where the agency investigated or was headquartered, regardless of where the statement was received. 18 U.S.C. §1956(a)(1) (money laundering). Where the charged offense is a discrete financial transaction with intent to conceal, Abouammo’s reasoning suggests venue should anchor to where the transaction was conducted, not where the proceeds ended up or where the investigation was located.

(money laundering). Where the charged offense is a discrete financial transaction with intent to conceal, Abouammo’s reasoning suggests venue should anchor to where the transaction was conducted, not where the proceeds ended up or where the investigation was located. 18 U.S.C. §1343 / §1348 (wire fraud and securities fraud). Claims arising under these statutes may be more insulated because multi-district wire transmissions invoke §3237(a)’s continuing-offense rule, but for discrete, single-location fraudulent acts — such as a standalone false filing — Abouammo’s conduct-element framework may sharpen venue challenges.

Abouammo Narrows Federal Prosecutors’ Venue Options in Document Obstruction Cases

Abouammo is a defendant-friendly decision that meaningfully constrains prosecutorial venue flexibility in document obstruction cases. Its core principle — that venue follows where the defendant acted, not where the government investigated — could potentially apply to similar federal criminal offenses. Any business or individual that is, or may become, the subject of a federal investigation, particularly one involving document production, record-keeping, or communications with government agents, should consult counsel promptly to (1) assess exposure and venue-related rights, and (2) to consult with counsel, where applicable, to quickly preserve metadata and other evidence that may bear on a defendant’s ability to challenge venue.

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