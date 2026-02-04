ARTICLE
4 February 2026

Audit Reform – Government Abandons Plans To Consult On Reforms

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
After numerous consultation papers, and despite being included in the King's Speech in July 2024, the government has confirmed in a letter to the chair of the Business and Trade Committee...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Heidi Gallagher,Greg Mulley,Sarah Hawes
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Heidi Gallagher’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Law Firm industries

After numerous consultation papers, and despite being included in the King's Speech in July 2024, the government has confirmed in a letter to the chair of the Business and Trade Committee that it will not be taking forward the majority of the audit and corporate governance reform measures that it had been considering (see our blog post here for further details).

The letter sets out three reasons for the decision, namely the government's priority to promote economic growth and remove administrative burdens on companies; the progress made since 2018, lessening the need for major reform; and the pressure on parliamentary time given the government's ambitious legislative plans.

The government does however acknowledge that there still needs to be effective and proportionate regulation of audit and a correctly positioned regulator. Accordingly, the government intends to put the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) on "a proper statutory footing" as soon as parliamentary time allows. No further details were provided but this would likely include giving the FRC improved revenue‑raising powers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Heidi Gallagher
Heidi Gallagher
Photo of Greg Mulley
Greg Mulley
Photo of Mark Bardell
Mark Bardell
Photo of Sarah Hawes
Sarah Hawes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More