In-House Alumni Boston Private Capital Happy Hour

In early March, attorneys from Proskauer’s Boston-based Private Credit, Private Investment Funds and Tax practices hosted an intimate cocktail reception at Ruka for the firm’s in-house private capital alumni. The gathering served as an informal touchpoint ahead of the group’s second annual in-house private capital alumni dinner, scheduled for June 2026, and reflected the firm’s ongoing commitment to maintaining meaningful relationships with its alumni network.

The event brought together former Proskauer attorneys now working across a range of private capital sectors, creating space for attendees to reconnect, exchange perspectives on industry trends, and discuss the evolving challenges and opportunities within their respective organizations. In addition to professional dialogue, the evening allowed for more personal conversations, reinforcing the sense of connection between individuals who share a common professional foundation.

img src="/images/article_images/1775656a.jpg" width="684" height="463" alt="1775656a.jpg" />

“The opportunity to see so many familiar faces and speak with former colleagues with whom I have so much in common professionally and personally was rewarding and meaningful.”

MJ Adhami, Vice President, Investment Compliance, Liberty Mutual Investments

For some alumni, the reception marked their first time reengaging with Proskauer since leaving the firm, making the event particularly significant.

“It was a great event and it was great catching up with everyone,” shared MJ Adhami, Vice President – Investment Compliance at Liberty Mutual Investments. “I left Proskauer during COVID in July 2021 when attorneys hadn’t yet returned to the office. The opportunity to see so many familiar faces and speak with former colleagues with whom I have so much in common professionally and personally was rewarding and meaningful.”

“I also attended the alumni dinner at Mistral last June. It’s a great group of peers and I am very appreciative to be included.”

Jonas McCray, Senior Director, Finance Transaction Counsel (Americas), Gordon Brothers

For others, the event built upon existing relationships and offered an opportunity to further expand their professional networks.

“It’s always nice to see some old and new faces,” said Jonas McCray, Senior Director, Finance Transaction Counsel (Americas) at Gordon Brothers. “I also attended the alumni dinner at Mistral last June. It’s a great group of peers and I am very appreciative to be included.”

Proskauer plans to continue hosting similar in-house alumni events in Boston throughout 2026 and beyond, further strengthening its ties across its private capital alumni base.

In-House Alumni Boston Private Capital Happy Hour