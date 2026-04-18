Oracle Knows More About You Than You Think: Lessons From Oracle v. Kelkar

Oracle's lawsuit against a former employee reveals the extensive customer data Oracle collects and uses to drive sales strategy. The case exposes how Oracle tracks deployment details, pricing, contract terms, and usage patterns to maintain informational advantage in negotiations. Companies running Oracle software should understand the implications of this data collection and take steps to level the playing field.

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On April 9, 2026, Oracle filed a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of North Carolina against its former employee, Pravin Kelkar, alleging trade secret misappropriation and breach of contract. The case, Oracle America, Inc. v. Kelkar(Case No. 5:26cv236), reads like a corporate thriller: a terminated employee threatening to sell Oracle's proprietary databases to the highest bidder. But buried inside the drama is a revelation that should concern every Oracle customer. Oracle's own Complaint lays out, in remarkable detail, just how much information Oracle collects about its customers and how central that data is to Oracle's sales machine.

What the Complaint Alleges

Pravin Kelkar worked at Oracle for over five years, most recently in a sales operation’s role supporting Oracle's Life Sciences businesses. When Mr. Kelkar got caught up in Oracle’s recent massive layoff (Oracle eliminated his position on March 31, 2026), the Complaint alleges that Kelkar responded by sending threatening messages to Oracle's HR team and senior executives. He claimed to have transferred Oracle's entire "install base" database to a personal device and threatened to sell it to Oracle's competitors unless Oracle met his demands for two years of full salary, benefits, and immediate vesting of his restricted stock units.

Oracle attempted to resolve the matter without litigation, contacting Kelkar by letter and phone, requesting that he return the data and submit his personal devices for forensic inspection. Kelkar refused to fully cooperate, at one point claiming his threats were made "in jest," while simultaneously declining to return the materials or allow an inspection. Oracle filed suit nine days later, seeking emergency injunctive relief under the Defend Trade Secrets Act.

The Real Story: What Oracle Considers Its "Install Base"

The most revealing aspect of this Complaint is not Kelkar's conduct. It is Oracle's own detailed description of what its "install base" databases contain and why Oracle considers them to be among its most valuable trade secrets.

According to Oracle's Complaint, the install base databases include granular, confidential details about Oracle's customer relationships, covering information such as which products and services each customer uses, where those products are deployed, confidential pricing and contract terms, support identifier numbers for each customer, sales history broken down by fiscal quarter and week, product-use information, contract status and renewal timing, forecast and pipeline information, account ownership and sales representative contact information, and facility or site-level deployment details.

Oracle maintains separate install base databases for its North America region, its Oracle Health business (formed after Oracle's 2022 acquisition of Cerner Corporation), and its Fusion product lines. The company describes these databases as representing years of ongoing development, built and maintained at substantial time, effort, and expense by its sales and operations teams.



Oracle's Complaint explains that these databases exist for a specific purpose: to provide Oracle's sales and operations teams with the information they need to facilitate the maintenance and growth of customer relationships, track sales and renewal schedules, and provide critical data on software revenue and profitability. In other words, Oracle is not simply storing this data for record-keeping. It is actively using it to drive sales strategy, identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities, and time its outreach around contract renewals.

Why This Should Concern Oracle Customers

Oracle's Complaint makes clear that the company views its customer data as a competitive weapon. Oracle itself alleges that a competitor could use this information to uproot its customers by reviewing what products they use, what their impending needs are, what prices they pay, and when their contracts end.

Turn that sentence around: if a competitor could use this data to target Oracle's customers, Oracle itself is certainly using this same data to target its own customers for additional sales. Oracle knows what you have deployed, what you are paying, when your contracts come up for renewal, and what your usage patterns look like. That is an extraordinary informational advantage in any negotiation.



For Oracle customers, the implications are significant. Every interaction with an Oracle sales representative, every support ticket, every deployment discussion is potentially feeding a database that Oracle uses to craft its sales approach. When Oracle contacts you about a renewal or a new product offering, it is not making a cold call. It is working from a detailed dossier on your entire Oracle footprint.

What Companies Should Do

The Oracle v. Kelkar case is a wake-up call for any organization running Oracle software. Oracle is meticulously tracking your data, and it is using that data to maximize its revenue from your account. Companies that want to level the playing field should consider the following steps.

Control the flow of information to Oracle. Establish clear internal policies about what employees can and cannot share with Oracle sales representatives. Not every conversation needs to include details about your deployment plans, budget cycles, or technology roadmap. Train your teams to understand that information shared with Oracle does not disappear; it goes into a database.

Centralize your Oracle relationship. Designate a small team or a single point of contact responsible for managing Oracle communications. This prevents Oracle from gathering intelligence across multiple departments and assembling a more complete picture of your organization than any one person intended to provide.

Understand your contractual position before Oracle does. Oracle knows your renewal dates, your pricing history, and your deployment footprint. You should know these things at least as well as Oracle does. Conduct regular internal audits of your Oracle estate so that you are never negotiating from a position of informational disadvantage.

strategic about support and deployment conversations. Technical support interactions and implementation discussions can reveal information about how you use Oracle products, where you are experiencing growth, and what your future needs might look like. Be thoughtful about what details are shared and through which channels.

Engage experienced counsel before Oracle comes knocking. Whether you are facing an audit, negotiating a renewal, planning a migration, or simply trying to understand your rights under your existing agreements, having advisors who understand Oracle's playbook can make an enormous difference in outcomes.

How Tactical Law Can Help

At Tactical Law, we have deep experience advising companies on their Oracle relationships. We understand how Oracle structures its sales organization, how it uses customer data to drive its licensing and audit strategies, and how companies can protect themselves from being outmaneuvered.

Whether you are preparing for an Oracle license audit, negotiating a complex renewal, evaluating a migration to Oracle Cloud or away from Oracle entirely, or simply trying to get a handle on your current Oracle exposure, our team can help you develop a strategy that protects your interests and your budget.

Oracle has a database full of information about you. We help you make sure the playing field is level.

Contact Tactical Law today to learn how we can help your organization take control of its Oracle relationship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.