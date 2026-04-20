2026 Venture Capital Report

Note From the Editors
This year’s Venture Capital Report offers a detailed review of US venture capital financing and liquidity activity and discusses key factors that will shape the coming year. We discuss SAFE financings and decisions that can lead to unexpected founder dilution, track the continued resurgence of venture financing “mega-rounds,” and examine the implications of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act for qualified small-business stock and R&D expense deductions. In addition, we analyze trends in convertible note and SAFE terms and venture capital financing terms.
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