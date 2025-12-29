Restaurant Sector Quarterly Update 4Q 2025

The Sand P 500 Restaurant Index experienced a significant contraction during the three months ended Nov. 28, 2025, declining 6.21%...

The Sand P 500 Restaurant Index experienced a significant contraction during the three months ended Nov. 28, 2025, declining 6.21% and underperforming the Sand P 500 by 7.78% 7.78%, while outperforming the broader Restaurant Industry Index by 2.45%

The only company within the Sand P 500 Restaurant Index that had a net increase to its share price during the period was Yum! Brands which saw a gain of 4.25%. Companies that experienced a decrease during the period lost an average of 8.30% of their total share value.

The restaurant industry faces continued challenges going into 2026, with modest growth expected to come primarily from pricing rather than traffic.

