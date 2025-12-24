A Closer Look At The Life Sciences Industry: 2025 Life Sciences Report

A&M is pleased to present our 2025 report on the state of the life sciences sector. This comprehensive analysis explores market stabilization, private equity opportunities, and the strategies shaping today's dealmaking environment.

The life sciences sector, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and tools and diagnostics, continues to demonstrate resilience and innovation in a complex economic landscape. Against this backdrop, industry leaders are re-evaluating strategies to capture emerging opportunities and navigate evolving challenges.

Key findings include:

Market performance indicators reveal early signs of stabilization and recovery across several sub-sectors.

Portfolio rationalization remains a primary focus, with large corporates divesting non-core assets and unlocking unique opportunities for private equity, particularly in medtech.

The rise of take-private transactions and increased interest in carve-outs are reshaping M&A activity.

Companies are adopting creative capital-raising strategies, such as royalty stream monetization, providing alternative liquidity pathways alongside robust private equity fundraising.

Download: 2025 Health of the Life Sciences Industry Report

Originally published 18 December 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.