Inside The Middle Market: How Law Firms Are Navigating A New Deal Environment (Video)

In this episode of Conversations with Anthony, we sit down with Peter Massumi and Anthony Consoli — founding partners of the Chambers- and Legal 500-ranked Massumi + Consoli LLP — to discuss the fast-changing dynamics of today's middle-market deal environment. Drawing on deep experience advising sponsors and strategic buyers, they share how their firm was built for complex transactions, the expansion of their specialty practices, and the trends shaping M&A in 2025.

Whether you're operating, investing, or executing in the middle market, this conversation offers a clear view into the mechanics, pressure points, and opportunities defining transactions in the year ahead.