IPO 101: Where To Begin When An Exit Is On The Horizon (Video)

For many private companies that are preparing for an IPO, the conversation often begins with valuation targets and capital strategy, but inside the finance organization...

In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 18 global offices.

Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress.

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes.

Article Insights

Riveron are most popular: within Law Practice Management topic(s)

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Aerospace & Defence industries

For many private companies that are preparing for an IPO, the conversation often begins with valuation targets and capital strategy, but inside the finance organization, the real focus might be: Where do we even begin?

If your accounting and finance team has never taken a company from private to public, the uncertainty can be overwhelming when there is no structured roadmap, systems aren't working at public-company speed, and the company does not yet have controls in place that will stand up under SEC scrutiny. Plus, during an IPO journey, finance leadership is concerned about missteps that could impact valuation, while also wondering how much lift the internal team can realistically manage.

An IPO is not just about raising capital and doing a transaction; it's truly a transformational event for the company. So where does the team need to start on the path to becoming a public company?

IPO Readiness Assessment: The First Step Before Filing an S-1

Before drafting filings or launching into audit mode, companies will benefit from stepping back and asking: Where do we truly stand against public company expectations? The answers become clear with an IPO readiness assessment, a focused diagnostic that can help CFOs and their teams evaluate SEC reporting readiness, PCAOB audit standards, systems and data integrity, governance structures, internal controls, and even the strength of the equity story.

Apart from just identifying the gaps, it's also about aligning leadership around them and converting findings into a practical, prioritized roadmap. Companies often try to fix everything at once, but that's when timelines compress, teams burn out, and unnecessary valuation risk enters the process.

The Hidden Risks and Protecting Valuation during an IPO

What surprises many companies pursuing their first public offering is that the friction points aren't unusual and are normal characteristics of healthy, growing private companies. That said, these approaches usually need to be refined and matured to be sufficient in a public company environment, such as:

The Close Process: Many private companies close the books eventually, but public companies don't have that flexibility and must close quickly, accurately, and consistently every quarter. This requires tightened processes, stronger documentation around complex accounting areas, and reporting that is fully supportable and audit ready. Making your finance and accounting organization stronger first is pivotal when preparing for an IPO.

Many private companies close the books eventually, but public companies don't have that flexibility and must close quickly, accurately, and consistently every quarter. This requires tightened processes, stronger documentation around complex accounting areas, and reporting that is fully supportable and audit ready. Making your finance and accounting organization stronger first is pivotal when preparing for an IPO. Technical Accounting Rigor: Revenue recognition, stock-based compensation, segment reporting, and EPS calculations all carry much higher documentation standards under PCAOB review. The bar is materially higher. If these positions aren't formalized early, surprises tend to surface at the worst possible time — during the audit.

Revenue recognition, stock-based compensation, segment reporting, and EPS calculations all carry much higher documentation standards under PCAOB review. The bar is materially higher. If these positions aren't formalized early, surprises tend to surface at the worst possible time — during the audit. Systems and a Single Source of Truth: Manual workarounds and spreadsheet-heavy processes may function in a private setting, but in a public company environment, they introduce risk. If FP&A operates from one dataset and accounting from another, disclosures can become inconsistent and public markets expect a single source of truth — and consistency quarter over quarter.

As I often tell clients, the mindset has to shift from just getting it done one way or another, to delivering accurate, repeatable results within required deadlines. None of these issues are extraordinary, but the expectations are accelerated when IPO timing is introduced.

In one recent engagement with a private equity-backed company, the IPO readiness efforts uncovered gaps in the close process, technical accounting documentation, and controls optimization. Rather than attempting to address everything at once, we worked with the management team to map out a realistic approach that deliberately sequenced improvements in the areas where gaps needed to be closed. By the time the company filed, the organization was more disciplined and scalable, and even if market timing had shifted, the company would have emerged stronger.

That's the often-overlooked advantage of early preparation: it de-risks the filing and strengthens the enterprise regardless of transaction timing. Operational maturity directly supports valuation because public markets reward control, transparency, and repeatability.

Building a Public-Company Finance Function

IPO milestones can feel monumental and the timelines may seem daunting, but when leadership approaches IPO readiness from a position of discipline and control, the process becomes more structured, less stressful, and more value-protective.

If an exit is on your horizon and the path feels unclear, start with clarity, conduct a readiness diagnostic, align leadership around the gaps, sequence the work deliberately, and strengthen the foundation. This ensures that your finance team—and broader organization—will be ready when stepping onto the public stage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.