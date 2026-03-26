Delaware Supreme Court Revives Ex-Partner’s Compensation Claims Against Centerview Partners, Limits Collateral Estoppel

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The long-running dispute between investment banker David Handler and M&A advisory boutique Centerview Partners has taken another turn. In David A. Handler v. Centerview Partners Holdings LP, et al., No. 269, 2025 (Del. Mar. 18, 2026), the Delaware Supreme Court reversed the Court of Chancery’s dismissal of Handler’s compensation-related counterclaims, holding that the lower court misapplied the doctrine of collateral estoppel. The opinion, authored by Justice Valihura, provides important guidance on the limits of issue preclusion in multi-phase business disputes.

Background

As I previously discussed, this dispute traces back to Handler’s 2008 hiring at Centerview, where he carried the title of “Partner.” The central factual question in the earlier phase of this litigation was whether Handler and Centerview’s founders reached an oral partnership agreement during a November 2012 meeting. Handler contended they did; Centerview maintained that the meeting merely resulted in modifications to his compensation as an employee. In the initial books and records action, Vice Chancellor Glasscock found after trial that no oral partnership agreement had been formed, concluding that the November 2012 meeting produced, at best, an unenforceable agreement to agree. Handler therefore lacked standing as a partner to inspect the partnership’s books and records.

After the standing decision, the litigation continued in a plenary action where Centerview asserted affirmative claims against Handler and Handler filed counterclaims seeking compensation he alleged was owed under his original 2008 employment offer letter. The Court of Chancery, however, dismissed most of Handler’s counterclaims on collateral estoppel grounds. The lower court held that Vice Chancellor Glasscock’s factual findings about Handler’s compensation in the books and records action precluded Handler from relitigating those facts in his counterclaims.

The Supreme Court’s Analysis

The Supreme Court disagreed with the Court of Chancery’s application of collateral estoppel. Under Delaware law, collateral estoppel bars relitigation of issues that were actually decided and necessary to the judgment in a prior proceeding. The Supreme Court focused on the “necessary and essential” requirement and concluded that the earlier factual findings about Handler’s compensation were not essential to Vice Chancellor Glasscock’s ultimate holding on the partnership standing question.

The court reasoned that the key issue in the books and records action was whether Handler was a Topco partner — a question that turned on whether the parties had entered into a binding oral partnership agreement. Vice Chancellor Glasscock’s ruling on that point rested on contract formation principles — specifically, that the parties had never progressed beyond an “agreement to agree.” While the earlier opinion discussed Handler’s compensation arrangements, those findings were not necessary to the determination that no partnership agreement had been formed. The compensation discussion was, in effect, ancillary to the core holding.

Because the compensation findings were not essential to the prior judgment, the Supreme Court held that they could not be given preclusive effect in the plenary action. Handler’s counterclaims alleging that Centerview owed him vested compensation rights under his 2008 employment letter were improperly dismissed and must be allowed to proceed.

Key Takeaways

This opinion is a useful reminder for Delaware practitioners about the boundaries of collateral estoppel. The doctrine is a powerful tool for preventing relitigation, but it has clear limits. Factual findings made in the course of a prior proceeding are only preclusive if they were truly necessary to support the judgment — not merely discussed or addressed along the way. Courts and litigants should be careful to distinguish between findings that are essential to a holding and those that are incidental, even if well-reasoned. The Supreme Court’s analysis here reaffirms that the “necessary and essential” test must be applied with precision, particularly in complex business disputes where multiple factual issues may be addressed in a single opinion but not all are dispositive of the judgment.

For the parties, the case now returns to the Court of Chancery where Handler will have the opportunity to pursue his claims that Centerview withheld vested compensation rights when he departed. This next phase promises to be a closely watched chapter in one of Delaware’s most prominent partnership disputes.

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