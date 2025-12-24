ARTICLE
24 December 2025

Get Ready For The 2026 Reporting Season

As companies prepare for the upcoming proxy and annual report season, the following lists some of the key items to consider...
As companies prepare for the upcoming proxy and annual report season, the following lists some of the key items to consider:

Form 10-K Cover Page

  • Filer Status. Calendar-year companies should have determined their filer status for 2026 as of June 30, 2025. See Confirming SEC Filer Status for the Upcoming Year (June 18, 2025).
  • Clawback CDIs. Last year the SEC staff published several interpretations relating to clawbacks, focusing on checkboxes on 10-K/20-F cover pages and related recovery disclosures.

Risk Factors

Consider whether any material updates to risk factors are appropriate, such as:

Additional reminders for risk factors:

  • Stay mindful of the "buried facts" doctrine, under which disclosure may be found to be false and misleading where its significance is obscured or buried. It can be helpful to list risks in general order of significance and filter out trivial or irrelevant information.
  • As previously discussed, presenting risks as "hypothetical" or speculative when, in fact, a material adverse event has actually occurred, such as a tariff impact, can be misleading.
  • Include a summary (concise, bulleted or numbered, and not more than two pages) where the risk factors section exceeds 15 pages.
  • Move risks that are not specific to the company to a "General Risk Factors" sub-section.

Companies should also review the substance and priority of factors included in their forward-looking statement disclaimers, with careful attention to tailoring the listed factors to the specific forward-looking statements in the filing.

MD&A

  • Eyes of management. One of the key objectives of MD&A is to provide a narrative explanation of financial statements that enables investors to see the company through the eyes of management.
  • Known trends or uncertainties. Item 303 directs companies to disclose in MD&A "any known trends or uncertainties that have had or that are reasonably likely to have a material favorable or unfavorable impact" on financial performance, liquidity or capital resources. They are also required to provide "such further material information . . . as may be necessary to make the required statements, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made not misleading" pursuant to Rule 12b-20.
  • Tariffs. Similar to SEC staff guidance relating to Covid disclosures, companies should consider disclosing the impact of tariffs through the eyes of management, including, to the extent material:
    • The effects on operations, liquidity and capital resources.
    • Operational changes, such as changes to suppliers or manufacturing locations or substitutions of parts or raw materials.
    • Known trends, events or uncertainties that are reasonably likely to have a material impact on the company results of operations or financial position.
  • Non-GAAP financial measures. Companies should pay attention to the staff's most recent guidance on problematic non-GAAP practices in earnings releases and quarterly or annual reports. See SEC staff flashes red and yellow traffic lights on common non-GAAP practices (Dec. 16, 2022).

Selected 10-K/Proxy Checklist Items

Shareholder Engagement and Disclosure

  • Latest proxy advisor policies. Depending on the composition of their largest institutional shareholders and the influence or discretion they afford to proxy advisors, companies should consider how to respond to updated proxy voting policies. See Season's Greetings from ISS and Glass Lewis (Dec. 11, 2025).
  • Deterrent effect of SEC guidance. Traditional (non-activist) institutional investors may have shifted away from explicit calls for policy changes or specific actions in discussions with public companies to avoid being viewed as exerting pressure. Some may no longer communicate their voting plans or decline invitations to meet with management. Companies should evaluate their communication strategies and consider whether to improve or expand disclosures in their proxy statements or supplemental materials on key topics of investor interest. See Shareholder engagement by investors may trigger requirement to convert from Schedule 13G to 13D (Feb. 25, 2025).
  • Potential retail investor strategies. Companies with significant numbers of retail holders may consider voting instruction programs as a way to promote voting by retail investors by reducing the time and inconvenience associated with traditional proxy voting. Before adopting programs, companies should consider various factors discussed in the alert. See SEC staff authorizes use of standing voting instructions by retail shareholders as way to boost participation (Sep. 30, 2025).
  • Options to address shareholder proposals. The SEC no longer companies substantively responds to most 14a-8 no-action letter requests. While companies may request "no objection" letters, some may nonetheless decide to include such proposals based on investor relations and other strategic factors. See SEC announces it will not review most 14a-8 shareholder proposal no-action letters for next proxy season (Nov. 19, 2025).

Reminders for Annual Meeting SEC Filings

Companies should review their checklists for certain SEC action items:

  • Glossy Annual Report. Electronically submit a copy of the glossy annual report by the later of the mailing of the annual report or the filing of proxy materials with the SEC.
  • Annual Meeting 8-K.
    • Report the results of the shareholder vote on the election of directors and other proposals in Item 5.07 8-K.
    • If a say-on-frequency vote is held, either include the board's frequency determination in light of such vote or file an amended 8-K within 150 days of the shareholder meeting date disclosing the determination.
  • Form S-8. If shareholders approve an amended or new equity plan, the company should prepare and file a Form S-8 before making awards and distribute (either electronically or physically, as appropriate) the relevant prospectus or offering circular.
  • Section 16 Forms.
    • Form 3 for newly elected directors.
    • Form 4 for director equity awards made at the annual meeting.

