Private Credit At An Inflection Point: Risk, Resilience, And The Future Of Capital (Video)

Private credit has moved from an alternative strategy to a core pillar of today's capital markets—but is the market prepared for what comes next?

In this episode of Conversations with Anthony, Anthony Caporrino is joined by JP James, Chairman and CEO of Hive Financial Assets, for a candid discussion on the evolution of private credit, the forces driving its rapid growth, and the structural risks emerging beneath the surface. Drawing on decades of experience across private markets, data analytics, and consumer credit, JP shares why private credit has stepped into the void left by traditional banks, where excess capital and speed are creating fragility, and how misaligned liquidity and limited visibility into underlying assets could pose challenges in the next downturn.

Originally published 17 December 2025.