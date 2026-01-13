ARTICLE
13 January 2026

Global Trends In Private M&A 2026

Our annual client presentation on global trends in private M&A is built upon an in-depth analysis of more than 2,000 private M&A deals that we have advised on.
Thanks to our global expertise and unrivalled deal data, we can interpret the private M&A landscape, identify risks and opportunities, and help clients harness current market trends. In this presentation, we will offer insights to help you understand and navigate the evolving private M&A market.

Key trends for 2025 include:

  • Increased M&A confidence in second half
  • A mixed picture for auctions
  • Policy shifts shape antitrust strategies
  • Unpredictable foreign investment outcomes lead to increase in reverse break fees
  • Market uncertainty sees earn-outs and deferred payments increase
  • R&W insurance now used in half of M&A deals globally
  • Buyers pushing boundaries on deal terms

