Global Trends In Private M&A 2026

Our annual client presentation on global trends in private M&A is built upon an in-depth analysis of more than 2,000 private M&A deals that we have advised on. As a global market leader, we are uniquely placed to evaluate deal dynamics, execution risks, and M&A deal terms.

Thanks to our global expertise and unrivalled deal data, we can interpret the private M&A landscape, identify risks and opportunities, and help clients harness current market trends. In this presentation, we will offer insights to help you understand and navigate the evolving private M&A market.

Key trends for 2025 include:

Increased M&A confidence in second half

A mixed picture for auctions

Policy shifts shape antitrust strategies

Unpredictable foreign investment outcomes lead to increase in reverse break fees

Market uncertainty sees earn-outs and deferred payments increase

R&W insurance now used in half of M&A deals globally

Buyers pushing boundaries on deal terms

