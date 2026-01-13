Global Trends In Private M&A 2026

- in United States
Our annual client presentation on global trends in private M&A is built upon an in-depth analysis of more than 2,000 private M&A deals that we have advised on. As a global market leader, we are uniquely placed to evaluate deal dynamics, execution risks, and M&A deal terms.
Thanks to our global expertise and unrivalled deal data, we can interpret the private M&A landscape, identify risks and opportunities, and help clients harness current market trends. In this presentation, we will offer insights to help you understand and navigate the evolving private M&A market.
Key trends for 2025 include:
- Increased M&A confidence in second half
- A mixed picture for auctions
- Policy shifts shape antitrust strategies
- Unpredictable foreign investment outcomes lead to increase in reverse break fees
- Market uncertainty sees earn-outs and deferred payments increase
- R&W insurance now used in half of M&A deals globally
- Buyers pushing boundaries on deal terms
