The Supreme Court Enters The Discussion About Meta Pixel And Google Analytics: How To Define What Is A "Consumer" Under The Video Privacy Protection Act?

The Supreme Court's agreeing to hear the appeal in Salazar v. Paramount Global will affect how your business can use website tracking tools: A broad interpretation of who is a "consumer" could create new legal risk...

Key Takeaways

The Supreme Court's agreeing to hear the appeal in Salazar v. Paramount Global will affect how your business can use website tracking tools: A broad interpretation of who is a “consumer” could create new legal risk for companies using standard analytics or ad pixels.

A broad interpretation of who is a “consumer” could create new legal risk for companies using standard analytics or ad pixels. The Supreme Court will decide who qualifies as a consumer who can bring claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA): The key question: is signing up for a free newsletter create a “consumer” who can bring a claim?

The key question: is signing up for a free newsletter create a “consumer” who can bring a claim? VPPA exposure for businesses is high, and claims based on tracking technology are trending upward: Many websites use Meta Pixel, 1 Google Analytics, and other trackers and many companies do not know these trackers are in their websites.

Many websites use Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and other trackers and many companies do not know these trackers are in their websites. VPPA cases are on the rise: Class action lawsuits argue that websites with embedded tracking tools like Meta Pixel result in unlawful disclosure of video viewing.

Class action lawsuits argue that websites with embedded tracking tools like Meta Pixel result in unlawful disclosure of video viewing. VPPA damages are steep: Statutory damages of $2,500 per violation plus attorneys' fees.

Statutory damages of $2,500 per violation plus attorneys' fees. For now, your company's VPPA exposure may depend on where you or your customers are, but the Supreme Court's decision will create one standard. Some courts require plaintiffs to subscribe to video content to qualify as a “consumer,” while others say any subscription qualifies.

In January 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari in Salazar v. Paramount Glob., 133 F.4th 642 (6th Cir. 2025), to resolve a split among courts as to who qualifies as a “consumer” under the Video Privacy Protection Act. The Supreme Court's decision is set to clarify whether free, non-video subscriptions such as email newsletters create a VPPA “consumer” relationship when a publisher also provides video content on the publisher's sites.

What is the Video Privacy Protection Act?

The VPPA2 is a federal law enacted nearly 40 years ago (in 1988): it prohibits video providers from knowingly sharing a consumer's personally identifiable information (PII) without consent. Although the video rentals that the VPPA sought to regulate are largely a relic of the past, the VPPA recently has become a frequent basis for privacy class action lawsuits. VPPA plaintiffs are now bringing class actions arguing that the use of tracking tools on websites that have embedded videos result in unlawful disclosure of viewing activity. 3



The VPPA protects “consumers,” who are defined as “any renter, purchaser, or subscriber of goods or services from a video tape service provider.” 4 To bring a case under the VPPA, a “consumer” must prove that a video provider knowingly disclosed to a third party a consumer's PII. The definition of “consumer” is often central in VPPA cases: defendants have argued that people who are merely site visitors are not subscribers, while plaintiffs contend that creating an account, signing up for newsletters, or using free streaming features can suffice for the VPPA to apply to them as “consumers.”

Recent Trends in VPPA Litigation

Nationwide class actions have been brought against companies with websites that use tracking technologies like Meta Pixel and Google Analytics; these technologies track consumer actions within websites. Plaintiffs typically allege that these tools transmit data tied to user IDs, cookies, and login or account identifiers to third parties who can match the data to individuals. 5 Common disputes include whether the defendant with a website qualifies as a “video tape service provider,” whether any disclosure of information was “knowing,” and whether any statutory exceptions apply.



Violations of the VPPA result in statutory damages of $2,500 per violation, plus potential awards of attorneys' fees, and injunctive relief to halt use of tracking tools. Plaintiffs frequently pursue nationwide class actions to maximize their potential damage claims and scare companies into settling. Unless the interpretation of the VPPA changes, plaintiffs are likely to keep pursuing cases based on tracking technologies, newsletter sign-ups, account registration, and the integration of analytics and advertising tools within video players.

The Sixth Circuit's Decision in Salazar v. Paramount Global

Because the VPPA is now being applied to technologies that did not exist when the statute was drafted, there have been a variety of disputes about its application. In one of these cases, the Sixth Circuit affirmed dismissal of a proposed class claims against Paramount Global. This case arose from a sports website's use of Meta Pixel. The plaintiff alleged that Paramount Global installed Meta Pixel on 247Sports.com, a website owned by Paramount Global. The plaintiff also alleges that the 247Sports.com website used Meta Pixel to track and disclose his video viewing history, which was linked to his Facebook ID, to Meta Platforms, and that this was done without his consent.



The plaintiff alleged that signing up for a 247Sports e-newsletter qualified him as a “consumer” under the VPPA because he became a 247Sports.com subscriber (and thus a VPPA “subscriber”) when he signed up for an online newsletter. The district court granted Paramount Global's motion to dismiss the plaintiff's complaint for failure to state a claim under the VPPA, concluding that the plaintiff was not a “consumer” under the VPPA and that to qualify as a “consumer,” a “plaintiff must be a subscriber of goods and services in the nature of audio-video content.”6



On appeal, the Sixth Circuit considered whether the term “goods or services” under the VPPA is limited to audio-visual content or extends to any products or services a provider could offer. The Sixth Circuit ultimately affirmed dismissal of plaintiff's complaint, applying a textual analysis to conclude that the plaintiff was not a “consumer” under the VPPA. The court emphasized that it does not “scrutinize a statute atomistically—chopping it up and giving each word the broadest possible meaning” and reasoned that “[t]he statutory phrase ‘goods or services' cannot be construed in a vacuum[.]” 7 The court concluded that the term “goods and services” is limited to audio-visual content because that term is linked to the goods and services provided by a company when it is acting as a “video tape service provider” (namely, audio-visual materials). Because the plaintiff subscribed only to a free email newsletter rather than to an audio-visual service, the Sixth Circuit affirmed the district court's holding that he was not a “consumer.”

Supreme Court to Resolve Different Interpretations of the VPPA

The Sixth Circuit's narrow interpretation of the VPPA in Salazar diverges from decisions in other appeals courts that have read “consumer” more broadly. The District of Columbia Circuit has aligned with the Sixth Circuit's narrow view, emphasizing the statute's focus on “video” and the protection of video rental and sale records. 8



The Second Circuit has construed “consumer” more expansively, finding that an individual is a “consumer” if they rent, purchase, or subscribe to any goods or services from a provider that offers video, not limiting “consumers” to those who subscribe to audio-visual offers. 9 The Seventh Circuit aligned with the Second Circuit's reading of “consumer” in Gardner v. Me-Tv Nat'l Ltd. P'ship, explaining that the text of the VPPA does not require a person to subscribe specifically to video services and instead only requires that the services are provided and that the person is a subscriber. 10 Under the Second and Seventh Circuits' broader readings, free newsletter subscriptions can establish a subscription relationship sufficient to qualify as a 'consumer' under the VPPA.



The Supreme Court's review in Salazar v. Paramount Global presents an opportunity for it to resolve the competing interpretations amongst the circuits and to clarify how the VPPA's “goods or services” language interacts with the VPPA's focus on audio-visual materials. The decision – which should come later in 2026 or in 2027 – may have wide-reaching implications for how the VPPA is applied in the modern era to newer technologies like pixels and other tracking technologies.

