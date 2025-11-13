Pryor Cashman Represents Consello Capital In Investment In CleanBoss

Pryor Cashman represented Consello Capital, the private equity arm of Consello, a leading global advisory and investing platform, in connection with their significant investment in CleanBoss, the innovative provider of next generation cleaning and disinfectant products.

CleanBoss was co-founded by legendary inventor Joy Mangano and GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and entrepreneur Armando Christian Pérez, known globally as Pitbull.

CleanBoss has rapidly emerged as one of the most dynamic and disruptive brands in the cleaning category and was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of 2025's World's Fastest Growing Consumer Product Companies. Consello's strategic investment will help fuel the next phase of rapid growth.

Peter Morrow, Managing Partner of Consello Capital, said this about the deal:

"CleanBoss is a category innovator with a proven ability to deliver products that combine efficacy, safety, and sustainability[.] We are excited to partner with Joy, Pitbull and their team as they continue to expand the brand's presence and bring the non-toxic cleaning movement to a global audience."

The Pryor Cashman team was led by Partner Michael Weinsier, Co-Chair of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices, and a member of the nationally recognized Corporate Group and Investment Management Practice, with assistance from Partner Jonathan T. Shepard, Co-Chair of the Financial Services Group and Investment Management Practice, and key support from Associates Brian Dunlay and Shrivats Sanganeria.

