Partnering For Business Success (Video)

In this week's episode of OK at Work, hosts Sarah Sawyer and Russell Berger from Offit Kurman discuss the details and crucial considerations when forming business partnerships or joint ventures. They explore the importance of alignment in vision and goals, the necessity of structured agreements, and the potential challenges that may arise over time. Tune in to understand how to evaluate the value of a business relationship, the importance of planning for future changes, and key self-assessment questions to consider before taking on a partner.

