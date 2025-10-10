Foley Hispanic Heritage Month Program: A Conversation With U.S. Army Officer (Ret.) Consuelo Castillo Kickbusch

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Foley & Lardner hosted a firmwide virtual event on October 1 featuring a conversation with Lt. Col. (Ret.) Consuelo Castillo Kickbusch, who became the highest-ranking Mexican-American woman in the combat support field of the U.S. Army.

Fuerza Foley (Latino Attorneys Affinity Group) co-chair Katy Califa introduced Kickbusch, who has received numerous awards and recognition for her dedication to empowering the next generation of leaders. Her story of overcoming adversity to become a nationally recognized leader has been featured on HBO's The Latino List, CNN's Latino in America, Univision's Don Francisco Presenta, and Hispanic Business magazine's 100 Most Influential Hispanics in America. Born in a modest barrio near the border in Laredo, Texas, Kickbusch faced the dual challenges of poverty and illiteracy. Her parents instilled in her a deep sense of cultural pride, strong values, and unwavering faith — elements that became the foundation of her resilience. A teacher saw her leadership potential and set her up with support that unleashed her academic success. After graduating from Hardin Simmons University, she entered the U.S. Army as an officer and served for over 20 years, breaking barriers and setting records along the way.

Throughout the conversation, moderated by Califa, Kickbusch emphasized the importance of resisting imposed labels. "When you allow others to define you, you can become trapped by their misconceptions," she said, urging attendees to shape their identities with authenticity and courage. She takes this same approach with those she leads, building trust by getting to know and caring for them as people. When presented with the opportunity to assume a command post, Kickbusch made a life-changing decision to honor her mother's dying wish and go back to the barrios to help families and educators. In 1996, she founded Educational Achievement Services, Inc., a human development company dedicated to preparing tomorrow's leaders through grassroots leadership development, through which she has touched the lives of over a million students in more than 1,000 schools.

To close out the program, Kickbusch shared her hard-earned words of wisdom on being an effective leader:

Discover your niche — what truly brings you joy — and your talents will naturally unfold.

Embrace new challenges with an eager attitude of "I don't know, but I want to learn."

Stay engaged with your family and include them in conversations about your endeavors.

As you're moving forward, always remember to look back and uplift others.

These insights embody Kickbusch's steadfast commitment to empowering future generations within the Hispanic community, encouraging them to rise above stereotypes and lead with purpose and authenticity.

