SPACs Are Back

Article Insights

SPACs are staging a notable comeback, with serial sponsors and boutique underwriters leading the charge. Notably, the so-called “SPAC 4.0” generation vehicles are moving faster than ever – with IPO filings to listings in about a month and business combination timelines targeting much shorter timelines. However, that speed could come at a cost, as sponsors, under pressure to close deals before deadlines and in a competitive environment, may accept less favorable terms to secure the back-end mergers.

