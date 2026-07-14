ARTICLE
14 July 2026

NYC Charges Way.com With Promoting Unlicensed Activity

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
New York City's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection reached a settlement with Way.com over allegations that the online booking platform promoted illegal, unlicensed parking facilities. The company agreed to pay $200,000 in civil penalties and implement monitoring procedures to identify unlicensed facilities on its platform.
United States Consumer Protection
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) are most popular:
  • within Tax, Government, Public Sector and Strategy topic(s)

Last week, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection ("DCWP") announced that it reached a settlement with Way.com, Inc., resolving allegations that the online booking platform promoted illegal parking facilities on its platform.

Way.com is a car services platform, providing access to parking spaces, car washes, and other car-related services. According to the allegations in New York City's complaint, Way.com acts as a digital marketplace where consumers can search for, book, and pay for parking spots.

The New York City Code requires parking lots to be licensed by the DCWP. In addition to prohibiting the operation of unlicensed parking lots, the Code also prohibits others from “aiding such unlicensed businesses." Here, NYC alleged that Way.com violated the Code by aiding unlicensed parking lots in soliciting customers and then arranging for the purchase of parking spots.

As part of the settlement, the company agreed to pay $200,000 in civil penalties. The company also agreed to implement procedures to identify unlicensed facilities and to actively monitor its platform.

In announcing the settlement, DCWP Commissioner Samuel A. A. Levine said, “We will not tolerate digital platforms facilitating illegal activity.” 

"We will not tolerate digital platforms facilitating illegal activity"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More