ARTICLE
13 July 2026

Takeaways For Institutions: DOE Finalizes Earnings Accountability Framework For Title IV Programs

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The U.S. Department of Education has published a final rule establishing a new earnings premium measure for Title IV programs, marking a historic shift in higher education accountability. This congressionally mandated framework applies universally to all Title IV institutions and their eligible programs, fundamentally changing how educational outcomes are evaluated. The rule follows negotiated rulemaking and incorporates modifications based on public feedback.
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Anthony J. Guida Jr.,Edward Cramp,Kristina Gill
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On July 1, 2026, the U.S. Department of Education published a final rule implementing a new Title IV-program earnings premium measure established by Congress one year ago in the Working Families Tax Cut Act. The final rule stays close to the consensus language agreed upon in the Department’s Accountability in Higher Education and Access through Demand-driven Workforce Pell negotiated rulemaking, with some important changes noted below after public comment following publication of the notice of proposed rulemaking. The final rule represents a fundamental shift for higher education by implementing for the first time a congressionally mandated earnings-based metric that applies to all Title IV institutions and all of their Title IV eligible programs.

Read the full Alert on the Duane Morris LLP website.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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Photo of Anthony J. Guida Jr.
Anthony J. Guida Jr.
Photo of Edward Cramp
Edward Cramp
Photo of Katherine Brodie
Katherine Brodie
Photo of Kristina Gill
Kristina Gill
Photo of John M. Simpson
John M. Simpson
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