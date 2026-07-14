CPSC Proposes New Safety Standard For Lithium-ion Batteries In Micromobility Products

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has proposed a new mandatory safety standard for lithium-ion batteries in micromobility products like e-bikes and e-scooters, transforming voluntary compliance frameworks into federal requirements. The proposed rule introduces enhanced performance requirements, tamper-resistant battery enclosures, and expanded labeling obligations designed to address fire, explosion, and overheating risks identified through incident data.

With 3,100 lawyers worldwide, we offer global scale with strong local insight in the markets that matter most. Our commitment extends beyond client work through pro bono activities, community investment, and responsible business practices.

Operating at the intersection of business, finance, and government, we bring an unwavering commitment to client service and the decisive counsel that helps clients achieve exceptional results.

Article Insights

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader are most popular: within Intellectual Property, International Law, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) for a new mandatory safety standard governing lithium-ion batteries used in micromobility products and the electrical systems of micromobility products containing such batteries. 91 Fed. Reg. 38,162 (June 24, 2026).

The proposed rule would apply to lithium-ion batteries used in a broad range of micromobility products, including e-bikes, e-scooters, self-balancing scooters, e-skateboards, e-unicycles, and related hybrid devices. It also would apply to certain components and electrical-system elements, including battery management systems, chargers, user-replaceable battery packs, aftermarket chargers, and conversion kits used in micromobility products.

CPSC relied on incident data to determine that the performance requirements in the voluntary safety standards did not adequately reduce unreasonable risks of injury and proposed modifications to the performance requirements of the voluntary standards to target and reduce associated hazards. As a result, CPSC proposes mandating compliance with existing voluntary standards—UL 2849 (eBikes), UL 2272 (“personal e-mobility devices” and “other micromobility products”), and UL 2271 (user replaceable battery packs)— subject to modifications intended to address observed failure modes and hazard patterns. The proposal therefore would transform compliance with these standards, as modified by the NPRM, from a voluntary framework into a mandatory federal consumer product safety requirement. CPSC stated the proposed rule was issued in response to increasing evidence of fire, explosion, and overheating risks associated with lithium-ion battery systems; and stated current voluntary standards do not adequately address the potential hazards identified. The NPRM contains a detailed discussion of hazard patterns and mechanisms of injury from the incident data, which is available to the public upon request.

The following summarizes certain key elements of the proposed rule. Note that applicable performance requirements vary based on the specific micromobility product. The following provides a high-level summary of selected performance requirements and does not constitute a comprehensive summary of all proposed requirements applicable to each micromobility product category:

Expanded scope . The proposal applies not only to complete micromobility products but also covers the regulated components of micromobility products, such as battery management systems and enclosures. See Proposed § 1265.1. While the proposal relies on established UL standards, it introduces new requirements where the Commission has identified gaps, particularly with respect to battery performance, labeling, and consumer misuse scenarios.

. The proposal applies not only to complete micromobility products but also covers the regulated components of micromobility products, such as battery management systems and enclosures. See Proposed § 1265.1. While the proposal relies on established UL standards, it introduces new requirements where the Commission has identified gaps, particularly with respect to battery performance, labeling, and consumer misuse scenarios. Battery enclosure protections . The proposal includes requirements to implement tamper-resistant battery enclosures to reduce risks associated with user access, modification, or consumer “homemade” batteries.

. The proposal includes requirements to implement tamper-resistant battery enclosures to reduce risks associated with user access, modification, or consumer “homemade” batteries. Enhanced battery management system (BMS) controls . The NPRM proposes additional requirements for battery management systems (BMS), including controls to prohibit charging the battery if the cell surface temperature exceeds the specified range and testing to address post-discharge charging scenarios.

. The NPRM proposes additional requirements for battery management systems (BMS), including controls to prohibit charging the battery if the cell surface temperature exceeds the specified range and testing to address post-discharge charging scenarios. Reverse polarity test . The NPRM also proposes new reverse-polarity testing designed to mitigate fire risks resulting from incompatible battery chargers.

. The NPRM also proposes new reverse-polarity testing designed to mitigate fire risks resulting from incompatible battery chargers. Expanded warning and instruction requirements. The proposal outlines prescriptive labeling requirements, including warnings intended to reduce foreseeable consumer use and misuse. Specific safety messaging includes information related to electric shock and thermal runaway, homemade batteries, and unsafe battery charging.

If finalized, the proposed rule could impose new compliance obligations for manufacturers and importers of micromobility products. Suppliers would need to meet the proposed performance and labeling requirements to sell covered products in the United States, and companies with noncompliant products may need to procure and install compliant batteries in order to test affected products and aftermarket battery packs.

Written comments on the NPRM must be submitted by August 24, 2026. If requested by commenters, CPSC will provide an opportunity for interested parties to make oral presentations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.