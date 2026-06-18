FIFA Ticketing Practices Under Scrutiny

Multiple state attorneys general are investigating FIFA for allegedly misleading World Cup ticket buyers by changing seat categories after purchase and implementing dynamic pricing that dramatically increased costs. Regulators in California, New York, New Jersey, and Texas are examining whether these practices violate consumer protection laws, with some officials issuing subpoenas to obtain details about FIFA's ticketing operations.

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The Federation Internationale de Football Association ("FIFA") has been at the center of the news recently, and not just because of the pending games. Residents of California, New York, New Jersey and (most recently) Texas have alleged that the global sporting organization misled them by changing their seat locations after they had already purchased their tickets.

During the ticket-buying process, fans were given an option to purchase tickets from four categories, with each category corresponding to a particular section of the stadium. Fans have reported that after they purchased "Category 1" seats, FIFA changed the seat map, switching previous "Category 1" seat designations to "Category 2" seat designations, resulting in less desirable views than what fans initially expected at purchase. Notably, in the FAQ section on FIFA's ticketing website, FIFA explicitly states that though they may change seat assignments at any time, they will not downgrade a seat to a lower category – a promise that, according to some ticket holders, FIFA has not kept.

At issue as well is FIFA's new "dynamic pricing" model – a pricing practice that has reportedly produced a surge in ticket pricing of up to 34% between October 2025 and April 2026.

Regulators throughout the country are now investigating these potential consumer protection violations. "I will work to ensure that FIFA is engaging in ethical and honest business practices so that Texas fans are treated fairly," said Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton. California Attorney General Rob Bonta shared similar sentiments as he noted that, "Californians should be able to trust that the seats they purchase match the representations made during the sales process. We look forward to receiving the requested information from FIFA as part of our ongoing review."

Late last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced that they have subpoenaed FIFA, specifically seeking details regarding its ticketing practices at MetLife Stadium (temporarily renamed, "New York New Jersey Stadium") in New Jersey, which will host eight World Cup matches, including the World Cup Final on July 19, 2026. Attorney General Davenport noted that, "Being honest about ticket sales is not complicated. But FIFA has turned buying a ticket to the World Cup into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices – all at the expense of consumers and hardworking New Jerseyans." Attorney General James further noted that, "No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive." New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection Commissioner Sam Levine joined the AG's announcement about the subpoena, noting that misleading fans about seat locations and artificially inflating prices also violates New York City's own consumer protection laws too.

Although the alleged practices at issue in these investigations are not unique to FIFA, the attention garnered by its ticketing and prices may be: soccer fans are vociferously voicing their complaints.

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