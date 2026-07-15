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15 July 2026

BREAKING: Seventh Circuit Holds Text Messages Are Not Telephone Calls Under Section 227(c)(5) Of The TCPA

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The Seventh Circuit's decision in Steidinger v. Blackstone Medical Services represents a landmark post-Loper Bright ruling that significantly impacts TCPA litigation strategy for businesses nationwide. This groundbreaking appellate opinion addresses whether Section 227(c)(5) of the TCPA permits plaintiffs to sue for unwanted text messages, becoming the first Circuit court to weigh in on this critical issue.
United States Consumer Protection
Mark S. Eisen and David M. Krueger
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In a significant post-Loper Bright win for defendants, the Seventh Circuit issued its decision in Steidinger v. Blackstone Medical Services, No. 25-2398, affirming a trial court ruling that “§ 227(c)(5) [of the TCPA] does not permit plaintiffs to sue for the receipt of unwanted texts . . . .” Numerous district courts across the country had reached this determination. The Seventh Circuit’s opinion becomes the first Circuit to reach this conclusion—and does so in a thorough and straightforward manner. While this decision is controlling only in the Seventh Circuit, the decision presents critical and persuasive authority for other courts.

Steidinger v. Blackstone marks a pivotal development for businesses facing TCPA litigation, particularly those defending against claims related to unwanted text messages. Companies should review their compliance strategies in light of this ruling and monitor further developments as other courts consider the issue.

Please reach out to Benesch’s Consumer Protection & Class Actions Team with any questions or to discuss how this decision may impact your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Mark S. Eisen
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David M. Krueger
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