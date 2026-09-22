(Full Ep.) Deserve To Win Podcast Ep. 50! W/ The INCREDIBLE Gayla Huber (Can She Save The World?) (Video)

Well folks Deserve to Win 50 is here– and it is the biggest episode yet as you’d expect. We are joined by the one and only most incredible lady in the industry– Gayla Huber.

Gayla is the president and founding member of Integrishield and a R.E.A.C.H. executive board member– without her nothing would get accomplished!

And adding to her insane list of accomplishments she was just installed as an advisory board member with the CFPB!

Gayla has dedicated her professional life to protecting consumers and businesses alike from online fraud and misconduct and assuring bad actors have no place to hide.

Whether it is assuring your trademarks are respected world wide, cutting down on fraud, detecting false claims by content creators in your marketing channels or otherwise assuring those in your affiliate funnels are playing by the rules– Gayla and Integrishield can get it done. But her work with R.E.A.C.H. may be even more impressive.

The organization has thwarted billions of unwanted robocalls and its advocacy has driven critical change at the FCC–especially with its new rule on TCPA opt out/revocation which cited copiously to R.E.A.C.H. comments that Gayla helped spearhead.

She’s simply a delight to talk to and manages to remain humble and gracious and lovely through all of her success. Just an amazing lady and I know you will love this interview!~

But before we get there the team breaks down several critical developments:

1. Troutman Amin, LLP is the OFFICIAL law firm of the California Golden Bears and the football team defeated Syracuse this past week so you have to hear me brag a little;

2. A new MSJ ruling resulted in a Jornaya record NOT being admitted into evidence and this could be a major issue for folks in lead generation moving forward;

3. A lead buyer was denied a win when they could not provide a full copy of the call–including the transfer partner’s portion of the call;

4. A new case confirms you MUST train your vendors on your DNC policies if you want to be protected by the good faith defense;

5. TCPA class action filings were down MASSIVELY in July, 2026– we debate why that might be;

6. We discuss the AMAZING purchase of BLA by Sonera (these guys are taking over the world); and

7. We explain why you MUST register your own number on the DNC list to have a valid claim.

Just a stacked episode. My goodness. All of this and we bring back PJ– the Direct Marketing Wizard!!–to help ring in our 50th podcast episode!

Enjoy!

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