Class Action Alleges Fitness Influencers Were Weak On Disclosures (Podcast)

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What happens when an influencer campaign sparks a class action instead of driving sales? In this episode, we unpack a lawsuit against Gymshark alleging that a network of fitness influencers promoted the brand on Instagram without clearly disclosing their paid relationships, misleading consumers into believing the endorsements were authentic personal recommendations rather than sponsored content. The case highlights the growing legal risks surrounding influencer marketing and serves as a reminder that brands can face scrutiny not only for what influencers say, but also for what they fail to disclose. As class action lawyers increasingly target endorsement campaigns alongside regulators, companies should ensure influencer partnerships comply with the FTC’s endorsement guidelines and prioritize clear, conspicuous disclosures.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.