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6 August 2026

From EPA To Industry: Lessons Learned That Revolutionize Food And Chemical Safety — A Conversation With Susanna W. Blair, Ph.D. (Podcast)

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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Dr. Susanna W. Blair, Senior Director of Regulatory and Technical Affairs for the Consumer Brands Association, discusses the organization's mission to represent consumer-packaged goods companies and their regulatory priorities. The conversation explores how Make America Healthy Again advocacy has influenced the industry, the Association's work on the Generally Recognized as Safe framework, and key policy initiatives affecting food and beverage ingredients.
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This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Susanna W. Blair, Senior Director of Regulatory and Technical Affairs for the Consumer Brands Association (CBA), which represents the interests of the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) community. Having left the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after a distinguished career as a senior scientist and policy expert, Dr. Blair is putting her science policy chops to good use at CBA. We discuss CBA’s mission, its focus on food and beverage ingredients, how Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) advocacy has impacted CBA, the Association’s focus on the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) framework, among other priority projects CBA is pursuing, and much more.

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