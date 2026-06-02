NAD Continues To Scrutinize AI Claims

The National Advertising Division (NAD) has launched its fourth AI-related inquiry in 12 months, this time examining Kami Vision's claims about its AI-powered fall detection system.

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.

Article Insights

Gonzalo E. Mon’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Chemicals industries Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Privacy topic(s)

As part of its routine, ongoing monitoring program, NAD inquired about certain claims Kami Vision made about its Kami Home Fall Detect System, including these:

The first AI-powered camera with Fall Detect, offering full-body detection, 24/7 monitoring, real-time alerts, and direct links to first responders for unmatched home safety and peace of mind.

With AI technology, Kami Fall Detect ensures 99% accuracy, meaning no more false alerts.

Fall Detect is available through the Kami Home app and leverages proprietary Vision AI algorithms that detect falls with 99.5% accuracy. Fall Detect can help caregivers understand why someone fell, helping to prevent future falls.

After NAD started the inquiry, Kami Vision informed NAD that it’s no longer marketing the Kami Home Fall Detect System and that it had permanently stopped making the challenged claims. Because of that, NAD’s decision doesn’t include an analysis of the claims.

If there’s no analysis, why is this case worth noting?

This is the fourth NAD-initiated challenge involving AI claims in the past 12 months. (We’ve covered two of those here and here.) These cases demonstrate that NAD is paying close attention to AI claims and proactively checking whether companies can substantiate them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.