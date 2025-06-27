United States Senate Finance Committee Makes Changes To Clean Energy Provisions Of The Proposed One Big Beautiful Bill

Nuclear Production Tax Credit (§ 45U) Credits eliminated after December 31, 2031 N/A (No limitations on transferability) N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) Effective Dates - Credit denied if: (i) specified foreign entity owner: tax years after enactment (ii) material assistance from a prohibited foreign entity: facilities beginning construction > 1 year after enactment; (iii) foreign-influenced entity/"applicable payment" tests: tax years beginning ≥ 2 years after enactment 2027: Nuclear fuel must not be

produced in, exchanged with,

traded or substituted for nuclear

fuel from a covered nation or

covered entity

Clean Electricity Production Tax Credit - "tech-neutral PTC" (§ 45Y) / Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit - "tech-neutral ITC" (§ 48E) Phase Down: Projects must begin construction 60 days after enactment to be eligible - Projects must be placed in service by December 31, 2028 to be eligible - Immediate elimination of credits for solar or wind residential or rural leases Advanced nuclear or

expanded nuclear facilities: Projects must begin construction by December 31,

2028 Non-Solar and Wind Technologies: Hard sunset for projects placed in service after 2032 (regardless of the amount of annual greenhouse gas emissions). Solar and wind phase outs: Same 2032 placed in service deadline as other technologies, but phase down based on beginning of construction year as follows: 2026: 60% of credit, 2027: 20% of credit, 2028: credit eliminated. Domestic content bonus percentage for 48E (aligning it

with current 45Y):

Before June 16, 2025: 40% phase-down

Facilities that commence construction later in 2025: 45% phasedown

Facilities that commence construction in 2026: 50% phasedown

Facilities that commence construction after 2026: 55% phasedown Solar and Wind Leases: Retained the immediate elimination of credits for solar or wind residential or rural leases N/A (No limitations on transferability) N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) Effective Dates - Credit denied if: (i) specified foreign entity owner: tax years after enactment (ii) material assistance from a prohibited foreign entity: facilities beginning construction > 1 year after enactment; (iii) foreign-influenced entity/"applicable payment" tests: tax years beginning ≥ 2 years after enactment Material Assistance: Changed definition of material assistance

from a specific set of

components/actions to a metric based on the share of total costs that are attributable to costs of

products/services from a PFE Effective Date: Generally the

same as House bill, however, to be grandfathered out of the "material assistance" restriction,

taxpayer must begin

construction prior to the end of 2025 and applies for tax years

beginning after enactment. Section 48 ITC and 45 PTC: FEPC provisions are not

applicable to Section 45 or Section 48.

Credit for Carbon Oxide Sequestration (§ 45Q) N/A (credit remains through 2032) Transferability barred for facilities that begin

construction 2 years after enactment (likely sometime in 2027) N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) Effective Dates - Credit denied if: (i) specified foreign entity owner: tax years after enactment (ii) material assistance from a prohibited foreign entity: facilities beginning construction > 1 year after enactment; (iii) foreign-influenced entity/"applicable payment" tests: tax years beginning ≥ 2 years after enactment Material Assistance: Changed definition of material assistance

from a specific set of

components/actions to a metric based on the share of total costs that are attributable to costs of

products/services from a PFE Effective Date: Generally the

same as House bill, however, to be grandfathered out of the "material assistance" restriction,

taxpayer must begin

construction prior to the end of 2025 and applies for tax years

beginning after enactment. Section 48 ITC and 45 PTC: FEPC provisions are not

applicable to Section 45 or Section 48.

48(a) Geothermal Credit Geothermal credit base rate phase down accelerated:

6% before 2030,

5.2% in 2030,

4.4% in 2031.

Credit eliminated by 2032 (3 years early) Transferability barred for facilities that begin

construction 2 years after enactment (likely sometime in 2027) N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) Effective Dates - Credit denied if: (i) specified foreign entity owner: tax years after enactment (ii) material assistance from a prohibited foreign entity: facilities beginning construction > 1 year after enactment; (iii) foreign-influenced entity/"applicable payment" tests: tax years beginning ≥ 2 years after enactment Material Assistance: Changed definition of material assistance

from a specific set of

components/actions to a metric based on the share of total costs that are attributable to costs of

products/services from a PFE Effective Date: Generally the

same as House bill, however, to be grandfathered out of the "material assistance" restriction,

taxpayer must begin

construction prior to the end of 2025 and applies for tax years

beginning after enactment. Section 48 ITC and 45 PTC: FEPC provisions are not

applicable to Section 45 or Section 48.

Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit (§ 45X) Phase Down:

2028: credit for wind energy components is eliminated (5 years early).

2032: credit eliminated (1 year early) Phase Down:

Solar energy equipment:

2026: 50%,

2027: 60%,

2028: 70%,

2029: 80%,

After 2029: 85%. Battery components: 2026: 60%,

2027: 65%,

2028: 70%,

2029: 80%,

After 2029: 85%. Critical minerals:

2030: 25%,

2031: 30%,

2032: 40%,

After 2032: 50% Stacking: Eliminated ability of a taxpayer to stack 45X credits. No transferability for fuels or components made after December 31, 2027 N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) Effective dates - Credit denied if:

(i) specified foreign entity owner:

tax years after enactment

(ii) material assistance from a

prohibited foreign entity: facilities

beginning construction > 1 year

after enactment;

(iii) foreign-influenced

entity/"applicable payment" tests:

tax years beginning ≥ 2 years after enactment Components produced ≥ 2 years

after enactment ineligible if they

(i) receive "material assistance" from a prohibited foreign entity or

(ii) are manufactured under a licensing agreement with such an entity valued > $1 million Material Assistance: Changed definition of material assistance

from a specific set of

components/actions to a metric based on the share of total costs that are attributable to costs of

products/services from a PFE Effective Date: Generally the

same as House bill, however, to be grandfathered out of the "material assistance" restriction,

taxpayer must begin

construction prior to the end of 2025 and applies for tax years

beginning after enactment. Section 48 ITC and 45 PTC: FEPC provisions are not

applicable to Section 45 or Section 48.

Clean Fuel Production Credit (§ 45Z) Credit extended through 2031 (additional 4 years). Feedstocks are restricted to U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More favorable lifecycle analysis criteria. Credit extended through 2031 with a limitation on foreign feedstocks and prohibition on negative carbon intensity scores No transferability for fuels or components made after December 31, 2027 N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) Effective dates - Credit denied if: (i) specified foreign entity owner: tax years after enactment; (ii) material assistance: >1 year after enactment; (iii) foreign-influenced: ≥ 2 years after enactment Material Assistance: Changed definition of material assistance

from a specific set of

components/actions to a metric based on the share of total costs that are attributable to costs of

products/services from a PFE Effective Date: Generally the

same as House bill, however, to be grandfathered out of the "material assistance" restriction,

taxpayer must begin

construction prior to the end of 2025 and applies for tax years

beginning after enactment. Section 48 ITC and 45 PTC: FEPC provisions are not

applicable to Section 45 or Section 48.

Clean Hydrogen Production Credit (§ 45V) Credits eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 Transferability eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) N/A (credits eliminated)

Clean Vehicle Credit (§ 30D) Credits eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 Credits eliminated effective 180 days after enactment of

legislation Transferability eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) N/A (credits eliminated)

Used Clean Vehicle Credit (§ 25E) Credits eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 Transferability eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) N/A (credits eliminated)

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit - "EV charging" (§ 30C) Credits eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 Credits eliminated effective 180 days after enactment of

legislation Transferability eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) N/A (credits eliminated)

Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit (§ 45W) Credits eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 Credits eliminated effective 180 days after enactment of

legislation For qualifying vehicles under 14,000 GVW it is required that:

(1) These vehicles must meet the criteria in 30D(d)(1)(G) which

requires final assembly in North America, and

(2) For personal vehicles application of the limitation rules in

30D(f), e.g. vehicle cannot be used outside the US, VIN

requirement, recapture rules etc. Transferability eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) N/A (credits eliminated)

Energy Efficient Home Improvement (§ 25C) Credits eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 Credits eliminated effective 180 days after enactment of

legislation Transferability eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) N/A (credits eliminated)

Energy Efficient New Homes Tax Credit for Home Builders (§ 45L) Credits eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 Credits eliminated effective 180 days after enactment of

legislation Transferability eliminated for new projects after December 31, 2025 N/A (No limitations on

transferability unless the taxpayer is a PFE) N/A (credits eliminated)