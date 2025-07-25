ALERT: Impending Real Estate Tax Assessment Appeal Deadlines

The deadline for property owners in the Philadelphia region to file an appeal of their 2025 Real Estate Tax Assessment is fast approaching. The deadlines for Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia* counties are as follows:
- Berks County – August 1, 2025
- Bucks County – August 1, 2025
- Chester County – August 1, 2025
- Delaware County – August 1, 2025
- Montgomery County – August 1, 2025
- *Philadelphia County – Please note that Philadelphia has not conducted a reassessment of properties affecting tax year 2026. However, we recommend that property owners should still confirm their assessments, as appeals can be filed even in years when no reassessment has occurred. The deadline to file a tax appeal for 2026 is October 6, 2025. Please also be aware that if you recently purchased a property in Philadelphia, you may receive a notice of tax appeal initiated by the School District of Philadelphia. If you receive any such notice, please feel free to contact our attorneys to review the matter with you.
If you believe your commercial or income-producing property is inaccurately or over-assessed, please contact us promptly to determine if an appeal is warranted. Our attorneys will review the property's tax assessment, bills, and any other information relevant to your appeal. Following a review, if merited, our attorneys can file an appeal on your behalf.
Please note, if you are a new owner, are currently under an agreement of sale, or have made recent alterations to the property, the deadline for filing may differ.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.