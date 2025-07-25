ALERT: Impending Real Estate Tax Assessment Appeal Deadlines

The deadline for property owners in the Philadelphia region to file an appeal of their 2025 Real Estate Tax Assessment is fast approaching. The deadlines for Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia* counties are as follows:

If you believe your commercial or income-producing property is inaccurately or over-assessed, please contact us promptly to determine if an appeal is warranted. Our attorneys will review the property's tax assessment, bills, and any other information relevant to your appeal. Following a review, if merited, our attorneys can file an appeal on your behalf.

Please note, if you are a new owner, are currently under an agreement of sale, or have made recent alterations to the property, the deadline for filing may differ.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.