Slander Of Title In Oregon: Protecting Your Property From False Claims

Slander of Title in Oregon: How a False Claim Can Derail Your Property Rights

You've just accepted an offer on your Portland home. The inspection is clean, your financing is locked in, and the closing date is set. But then the title company calls: a $250,000 lien was filed against your property two months ago—by a contractor you never hired. The buyer walks away, your deal collapses, and your title is suddenly clouded with a false claim.

This nightmare scenario is a textbook case of slander of title, and it's more common than most homeowners realize. If you own anywhere in Oregon, you need to understand how title disputes can affect you.

What Is Slander of Title in Oregon Real Estate?

Slander of title happens when someone knowingly or recklessly makes a false statement about your legal ownership of property, usually by recording a document with the county or publishing a public claim.

That false statement clouds your title—creating doubt over who really owns or controls your property, and it can sabotage your ability to sell, refinance, or transfer it.

This type of title defamation creates property ownership disputes that can interfere with real estate title claims and trigger title insurance complications.

Common Oregon Property Title Disputes and False Claims

Oregon property owners regularly face slander of title from:

Fake liens filed by former contractors, ex-partners, or bad-faith actors

filed by former contractors, ex-partners, or bad-faith actors Fraudulent deeds that falsely claim a transfer of ownership

that falsely claim a transfer of ownership Public misinformation , like someone posting online that they own your land

, like someone posting online that they own your land Abuse of legal filings, including wrongful lis pendens notices or legal maneuvers meant to tie up your title.

Lis pendens is a public notice that warns potential buyers that the property is involved in a lawsuit. It's meant to protect legitimate legal claims, but when filed without basis, it can wrongfully cloud your title.

Any one of these claims can create significant legal, financial, and emotional consequences.

Financial Impact of False Liens on Oregon Property Owners

A false document recorded against your property can trigger:

Canceled sales : Title insurance companies in Oregon won't close transactions with disputed ownership claims

: Title insurance companies in Oregon won't close transactions with disputed ownership claims Refinancing rejections : Lenders require a clear title to approve funding

: Lenders require a clear title to approve funding Lost equity : Disputed property sells for less—or not at all

: Disputed property sells for less—or not at all Legal fees : Clearing the title often requires hiring an attorney

: Clearing the title often requires hiring an attorney Stress and delay: Legal entanglements can last months or longer

Oregon real estate market conditions can make title disputes especially costly, especially in competitive markets like Portland and Bend.

What Oregon Law Requires to Prove Slander of Title

Slander of title is recognized under Oregon law as a civil claim for disparagement of property. To win in court, you must prove:

A false statement was published or recorded about your title/ownership The statement was made knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth It was made with malice (not an honest mistake) You suffered special damages, such as financial losses or a lost sale

Special damages are specific, calculable financial losses—like the $10,000 earnest money you lost when a buyer walked away, or the $3,000 in loan application fees you can't recover when refinancing was denied.

For example, if your neighbor files a lien claiming you owe them $20,000 for tree removal, but they have no contract, no receipts, and admit they "just wanted to get your attention," that could demonstrate malice.

There's a strict deadline: You must file your claim within one year under Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) § 12.120. The clock usually starts when the harm occurs—not necessarily when the false document was filed.

Oregon Statutes govern property title disputes statewide, from the Portland metro to rural counties.

Oregon False Lien Removal: 5 Steps to Clear Your Property Title

If you discover or suspect a false claim against your property, follow these five steps:

Check your title. Order a current report from your title company or your local Oregon county recorder's office. Gather documentation. Save copies of the false filing, communication with the filer (if any), and proof of harm—like a failed sale or rejected loan. Don't confront the filer. Avoid escalating the situation. Confrontation could backfire or create legal risk. Consult a real estate attorney. An experienced Oregon property lawyer can assess your legal position and help you navigate the process. Track the timeline. Record when you first learned about the false claim and how it impacted you. That information can be critical in protecting your rights.

Important: Oregon's one-year deadline makes timing a key factor in these cases. Early consultation can help you understand your options and preserve your rights.

Act immediately if you suspect a false claim. Delay could forfeit your right to legal remedies.

How to Protect Your Property Title in Oregon

Document Everything:

Keep copies of contracts, payments, and emails with contractors

Take photos of completed work and get written completion confirmations

Use only licensed contractors with insurance and bonding

Early Warning Signs:

Calls from title companies or lenders about unexpected issues

County notices of new filings against your property

Service providers demanding payment for unauthorized work

Oregon Property Title Lawsuit Examples: Court Decisions

Shenefield v. Axtell (1976). A false recorded claim cost the owner a home sale. The court ruled the one-year deadline began when the financial harm occurred, not when the document was filed.

Lesson: You may still sue if the damage happens later—but don't delay.

Erlandson v. Pullen (1980). The case was dismissed because the homeowner couldn't show actual loss from a specific buyer.

Lesson: Vague harm isn't enough. You need clear, financial damages.

Diamond v. Huffman (1983). Even though the claim was false, the lawsuit was barred because it was filed after the one-year limit.

Lesson: If you wait too long, even a strong case may be thrown out.

Frequently Asked Questions About Slander of Title in Oregon

What's the difference between slander of title and defamation in Oregon real estate law?

Slander of title involves false claims about property ownership. Defamation involves false statements that harm a person's reputation. The legal standards and remedies are completely different.

How do you prove malice in these cases?

Malice means the filer knew the claim was false, acted recklessly, or intended to harass or harm. Honest mistakes or legal disagreements generally aren't enough.

What if the false filing is tied to another lawsuit?

Oregon's anti-SLAPP law may apply if the false claim was part of litigation, like a lis pendens. These laws protect legitimate legal participation, so you must show the statement was both false and malicious—not just part of a broader legal dispute.

Can I sue for slander of title if someone filed a fake mechanics lien in Oregon?

Yes—if the lien is knowingly false and has caused you financial harm, you may have grounds to sue. You must act within Oregon's one-year legal deadline.

How much does it cost to remove a false lien in Oregon?

Costs vary widely depending on the complexity of the case and whether litigation is necessary. Attorney fees, court filings, and title clearing fees may apply.

How do false liens affect home sales in Oregon?

Most buyers and lenders will walk away from properties with clouded titles. Even false liens can make your home unsellable until the title is cleared.

What Oregon courts handle property title disputes?

Most title disputes are heard in the circuit court in the county where the property is located.

Do I need a lawyer to remove a false lien from my Oregon property?

While it's not legally required, it is strongly recommended. Property title defense involves technical legal procedures, and a mistake can cost you time, money, and legal rights.

How long does it take to clear a disputed property title in Oregon?

It depends on the complexity. Some cases are resolved in weeks; others take months if court action is required.

What should I do if I receive a notice about a lien I don't recognize?

Start by obtaining a copy of the document from your county recorder's office. Then consult with a real estate attorney to assess its validity and determine next steps.

Can title insurance protect me from false liens?

Title insurance may offer some protection, especially if the false lien existed before your purchase. However, it typically won't cover false filings made after you acquire the property.

Key Takeaways

Slander of title is a serious property rights issue in Oregon.

is a serious property rights issue in Oregon. Title disparagement can involve false liens, fake deeds, or misleading legal notices.

can involve false liens, fake deeds, or misleading legal notices. Property title defense requires fast legal action under Oregon's one-year limit.

requires fast legal action under Oregon's one-year limit. False property liens and ownership interference can block sales and financing.

If Someone Has Filed a False Claim Against Your Property: Understanding Your Options

Property title disputes can be complex, and the legal requirements are specific to Oregon law.

If you discover a false claim against your property, consider consulting with a qualified Oregon real estate attorney. An experienced lawyer can help evaluate your options, guide you through the title clearing process, and advise on potential remedies within the legal timeframe.

Whether your property is in downtown Portland, Beaverton suburbs, or rural Oregon, these legal requirements apply.

Conclusion

A single false filing can stall a sale, disrupt your financing, or drain your time and resources in litigation. Fortunately, Oregon law provides homeowners with the tools to respond—but timing and legal precision matter. With preventive steps, careful documentation, and early legal intervention, you can keep your title clear, and your rights protected.

