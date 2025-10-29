Sheppard Mullin Hosts: Insurance Solutions For Managing Risk On Design-Build And Alternative Delivery Projects (Video)

Join us for an insightful panel featuring leading legal and insurance experts who will offer owner, contractor and designer perspectives on managing project...

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.

self

Join us for an insightful panel featuring leading legal and insurance experts who will offer owner, contractor and designer perspectives on managing project risk on design-build and other alternative delivery projects. Learn how to leverage innovative insurance solutions to navigate challenges and strengthen project outcomes.

Moderator:

Jayne Czik, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Citnalta Construction Corp.

Speakers:

Joseph Dennis, Principal/General Counsel Arup Americas

Adam M. Giuliano, Partner Kaplan Kirsch LLP

Richard Hartman, Senior Vice President, NFP

Cesar Pereira, Partner Sheppard Mullin

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.