Sheppard Mullin Hosts: Insurance Solutions For Managing Risk On Design-Build And Alternative Delivery Projects (Video)

Join us for an insightful panel featuring leading legal and insurance experts who will offer owner, contractor and designer perspectives on managing project risk on design-build and other alternative delivery projects. Learn how to leverage innovative insurance solutions to navigate challenges and strengthen project outcomes.
Moderator:
Jayne Czik, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Citnalta Construction Corp.
Speakers:
Joseph Dennis, Principal/General Counsel Arup Americas
Adam M. Giuliano, Partner Kaplan Kirsch LLP
Richard Hartman, Senior Vice President, NFP
Cesar Pereira, Partner Sheppard Mullin
