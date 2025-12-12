Reimagining Cities: Adaptive Reuse, Creativity, And Community With Shawn Gehle (Pocast)

- within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
This episode features Shawn Gehle, co-founder of the Los Angeles architecture and design studio OFFICEUNTITLED, as he discusses his background, the firm's philosophy, and the evolution of its work. He reflects on his firm's emphasis on hands-on creativity, material exploration, and close client collaboration, as well as its rapid growth from small residential projects to large mixed-use developments. Don't miss this conversation about adaptability, innovation, and approaching design with genuine community impact in mind.
