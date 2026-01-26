Congress Releases Bipartisan HUD Appropriations Bill Before January 30 Deadline

Summary

On January 20, 2026, the Congressional appropriations committees released a bipartisan, bicameral funding package, including funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Current HUD appropriations are set to expire on January 30, 2026.

This legislation increases funding for HUD from last year by about $7.2 billion. The legislation appropriates $77.3 billion to HUD for FY 2026. This is a funding increase compared to the President's proposed budget and earlier versions of the HUD appropriations bill. The legislation provides:

$38.4 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance/Section 8 housing vouchers, an increase from the FY 2025 enacted funding level of $36.04 billion.

$8.3 billion for public housing, a decrease from the prior enacted level of almost $9 billion.

$18.5 billion for Project-Based Rental Assistance, which is an increase above FY 2025 enacted levels of $16.5 billion.

$4.4 billion for Homeless Assistance Grants, an increase of $366 million above FY 2025.

$1.25 billion for the HOME program .

$3.3 billion for the Community Development Block Grant program.

$1.03 billion for Housing for the Elderly, which provides full renewal of housing contracts serving about 120,000 households.

$287 million for Housing for Persons with Disabilities, serving about 33,000 households.

$25 million for Funds Choice Neighborhoods, a sharp reduction in funding from the current level of $75 million.

The legislation would appropriate $144.5 million for the HUD Office of the Inspector General and $1.455 billion for HUD salaries and expenses, reflecting a 24 percent reduction in staffing at HUD.

The House of Representatives will take up the bill first, hoping to pass legislation this week before the Senate returns from recess on Monday, January 26. The bill must be passed by both the House and Senate as well as signed by the President before enactment.

The full text of the legislation is available here, and a summary from the House Majority is available here.

