The Texas Raw Land Playbook For Buyers And Their Brokers, Part 1: The TREC Contract As The Buyer's Leverage Framework

A residential tract purchase inside a new or in-progress Texas development presents a different risk profile than many buyers are accustomed to navigating in a typical resale home transaction. There is no existing structure to inspect, no seller's disclosure about foundation cracks, and no aging roof or HVAC system to evaluate. Buyers are frequently told by the developer and its representatives that the heavy lifting has already been done: roads are installed or planned, HOA restrictions are recorded, utilities are identified, and other families are building their new homes on neighboring tracts.

However, the real complexity in a residential tract purchase lies beneath the surface: the structure of the subdivision, the allocation of infrastructure responsibility, and the sequencing of title and governance controls. This kind of purchase involves structural risks that do not appear in ordinary resale transactions and that differ materially from commercial projects, ranch acquisitions, or speculative land banking outside a planned development context. The tract may have been carved from a larger parent parcel and offered for sale while infrastructure and governance are still being implemented. Covenants and design guidelines recorded with the applicable county may already exist, but their interpretation and amendment authority often remain under the exclusive control of the developer during the early build-out phase of the community. Title may be insurable, but only if structural objections are identified, raised, and resolved before closing.

For many buyers, acquiring a residential tract in a developing community is not a speculative investment; it is a concentrated commitment of capital, time, and long-term intention. It is the future site of a family home, a retirement residence, or a long-term legacy property. It may represent a substantial portion of their accumulated savings. That reality changes how the transaction should be evaluated.

This three-part series is written for buyers purchasing a residential tract inside a planned or semi-planned community (often marketed as an "acreage community" or "large-lot residential development"), whether the community is formally platted or structured under county subdivision rules. It is not written for commercial site assemblies, ranch acquisitions, or standalone land purchases outside a development scheme.

This Part 1 explains how buyers and the brokers advising them can use the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) Unimproved Property Contract to structure and preserve leverage before closing on a residential tract.

Part 2 addresses regulatory and development infrastructure risk in residential tract developments. Finally, Part 3 examines title commitments, mineral estate issues, developer governance during the early build-out phase, and overall closing discipline.

The TREC Contract Isn't A Form: It's Architecture

While the TREC Unimproved Property Contract is sometimes treated as merely a routine land purchase form, it functions as the primary underwriting framework for the transaction. It also allocates risk between the parties, establishes leverage, and sequences decision-making. It does so by structuring the earnest money and option fee mechanics, defining the duration and scope of the buyer's termination rights, governing delivery and review of the title commitment and survey, establishing objection and cure timelines, sequencing the conditions that must be satisfied before closing, and incorporating separate addenda like the HOA Addendum that may create additional, document-triggered termination rights.

The practical expression of that framework appears in the contract's layered objection and termination rights. The broadest of those rights is tied to the option fee. The option fee is not just a line item; it is the price of flexibility. It buys the buyer a limited window to terminate for any reason during the option period. That unrestricted termination right operates as a front-end decision runway, but it is only one layer of protection. The contract also provides independent objection rights tied to the title commitment and survey, and, in developments subject to mandatory property owners association membership, an additional termination right under the TREC HOA Addendum. Paragraph 6D provides a defined period to object to defects or encumbrances disclosed in the title commitment, exception documents, and survey. In addition, the TREC HOA Addendum grants the buyer a separate right to terminate after receipt of the subdivision information, resale certificate, and governing documents, if invoked within the time allowed. These rights operate on different clocks. The option period runs from the effective date of the contract. The title commitment and survey objection period runs from the buyer's receipt of those two documents. The HOA document review period runs from delivery of the required association documents.

Rather than viewing these separate periods as overlapping redundancies, a sophisticated buyer and broker should treat them as interlocking layers of protection that must be tracked independently and exercised deliberately. If the buyer allows those contractual windows to lapse without raising structural issues, leverage narrows significantly. A practical mindset shift helps: treat the option fee as the price of a decision-making runway. The goal is not to collect documents. The goal is to determine, within the contractually defined inspection and objection framework, whether the tract can be used in the manner the buyer intends, at a cost and risk level that the buyer can live with over the anticipated duration of ownership.

Before execution of the TREC contract, the developer retains full optionality. In a newly marketed community with limited and in-demand inventory, a developer may prefer buyers who appear efficient and low-maintenance. Extensive pre-signature demands can create friction and, in competitive environments, may even jeopardize a transaction. Once the contract is executed, however, the leverage dynamic changes. So long as the buyer is not in breach of the contract, such as by failing to timely deliver the earnest money, the seller cannot unilaterally terminate. The buyer now can enjoy a protected space to test structural assumptions that would have been impractical to scrutinize before the agreement was binding.

A disciplined buyer strategy therefore distinguishes between pre-execution alignment and post-execution diligence. Headline economics and basic feasibility are confirmed before signing. Structural, regulatory, title, and governance questions are then explored during the aforementioned review periods. If the buyer timely raises objections and the seller fails to cure them within the contractually defined cure period, or if HOA documents reveal material concerns within the HOA document review window, the buyer may retain termination rights even after the unrestricted option period has ended.

This pre-/post-execution approach is also the cleanest way to manage transaction psychology. In many developments, the "low-maintenance buyer" preference is strongest before a contract is signed. Once the parties are under contract, diligence questions can be handled professionally and efficiently within the inspection window, without implying that the buyer is trying to renegotiate the entire deal. Those questions should fall within three broad categories to answer before the relevant deadlines expire:

Can we build what we want here? Can we secure utilities and services in a practical way? Are we comfortable with the legal and governance framework we are buying into?

The Option Period and Other Review Periods Require an Operating Plan

A common failure mode in residential tract deals is timing mismatch. The option period may expire before the survey is delivered. The title commitment may arrive late in the process. HOA documents may be provided only after execution of the contract. If the buyer does not calendar and actively manage each of these windows, structural issues may be deemed waived even if they were discovered late in the process. The contract is therefore not simply a countdown to closing. It is a set of interlocking deadlines, each tied to different categories of risk. Buyers who understand that structure preserve leverage. Buyers who do not may find that flexibility disappears sooner than expected.

At this stage, it is important to recognize the distinction between transaction coordination and legal analysis. Real estate brokers and sales agents play a critical role in facilitating residential tract purchases, but Texas law limits their ability to interpret, modify, or provide legal advice concerning contract terms, title exceptions, restrictive covenants, or statutory notice obligations. When structural issues arise under Paragraph 6, under the HOA Addendum, or in connection with recorded governing documents, resolution often requires legal interpretation rather than negotiation alone. Buyers should understand that identifying and analyzing those issues is not simply a matter of document delivery; it is a matter of legal risk assessment. In practice, most consequential decisions often turn on the interpretation of recorded instruments and contract provisions, rather than on market pricing alone.

The Development Stage and its Impact on Risk

Not all residential tract purchases inside developments present identical risk. A newly launched or early-phase community differs from a more mature, largely built-out subdivision. In early-phase developments, the land may have been subdivided recently from a larger parent tract, sometimes under county subdivision rules that allow division into larger tracts without a formal plat in certain circumstances. Infrastructure may still be in initial deployment. Governance authority may remain concentrated in the development during the early build-out phase of the development. Parent-tract financing structures may still be in play, which can create additional closing and title-sequencing steps. In a more established community, neighboring tracts may already contain completed homes. Infrastructure performance is no longer theoretical. Governance may have transitioned to varying extents to homeowner control. Prior sales provide precedent for how the title company, surveyor, and HOA disclosures operate in practice. The option period should be used to determine which of these stages apply and how that affects feasibility, leverage, and long-term expectations.

A separate, quieter point is equally important: marketing representations are not governance. In early-phase communities especially, what matters for long-term use is what is recorded (and what can be amended), not what appears in a brochure or website. A buyer's due diligence should prioritize recorded instruments and enforceable commitments over informal assurances.

Calibrating Risk Without Disrupting the Transaction

Purchasing a residential tract inside a new or developing community requires balance. Developers often prefer efficient transactions with low-maintenance buyers. Yet, buyers deploying significant personal capital cannot afford to ignore structural risk. The objective is not to eliminate every uncertainty. Rather, it is to identify the risks that materially affect long-term use, allocate them appropriately, and proceed with clarity. The option period and other review/objection periods covered in this article are not, collectively, a procedural delay. Rather, these are periods during which structural risk can be understood and controlled. Disciplined use of those periods often determines whether the transaction is merely closed, or closed well.

If you are already under contract, the practical advice is simple: do not wait until the end of these periods to start diligence. If you are not yet under contract, the advice is even simpler: involve experienced real estate counsel early enough to help set a realistic timeline for these periods and define the diligence deliverables before the clock starts.

In Part 2, we turn to the regulatory and infrastructure architecture that underlies residential tract developments and shapes what can actually be built on the land.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.