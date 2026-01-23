Stopping Wall Street From Competing With Main Street Homebuyers (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs federal agencies to restrict the sale, financing, insurance, guarantees, securitization, and disposition of single-family homes to large institutional investors, prioritize sales to individual owner-occupants, require greater ownership disclosure in federal housing programs, intensify antitrust scrutiny of large-scale housing acquisitions, and develop legislation to codify limits on institutional ownership of single-family homes.

Within 30 days, Treasury must develop definitions of "large institutional investor" and "single-family home." Within 60 days, the Departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs, as well as, the General Services Administration and the Federal Housing Finance Agency must issue guidance restricting federal facilitation or disposition of single-family homes to large institutional investors and promoting first-look sales to owner-occupants.

Trump Executive Order - Stopping Wall Street from Competing with Main Street Homebuyers

