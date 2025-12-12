The Power And Gratification Of Giving Back: How Purpose, Character, And Service Drive Fennemore's Culture Forward

"Fight for the things that you care about but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As we enter the holiday season—a natural time for reflection—we're reminded not only of celebration but of the many people in our communities who are facing hardship. Justice Ginsburg's words resonate deeply during this time of year: giving back is not just about doing good ourselves, but about inspiring others to join us in showing up for those most in need.

For me, community service has been a lifelong anchor. Giving back has shaped my upbringing and life, grounded my sense of purpose, and reminded me that fulfillment comes not just from what we achieve professionally, but from the lives we touch along the way. This spirit of service is deeply embedded in Fennemore's culture. It's one of the reasons Fennemore Oakland was recognized as a 2025 Top Bay Area Corporate Philanthropist by the San Francisco Business Times—a testament to the commitment of our Oakland, Walnut Creek, and Modesto teams. It proves that when we show up consistently and with heart, we strengthen not only the communities we call home, but also who we are as individuals and as a firm.

Our culture is rooted in showing up—for our clients, for one another, and for the neighborhoods we serve. And in the Bay Area, that commitment has become something truly special.

Why Giving Back Matters: The Business and Personal Case for Service

At Fennemore, we know that community engagement strengthens both our culture and our personal brands as professionals. Giving back:

Builds a powerful company culture

Strengthens our personal brand and leadership identity

Creates fulfillment and meaning beyond the office

Oakland: A Model for What Fennemore's Culture Looks Like in Action

In 2024, in addition to countless community service hours in their personal lives, our Bay Area legal professionals contributed more than 3,400 community and pro bono hours—an in-kind value of nearly $2.3 million. But the true impact lies in the relationships built and the lives touched through partnerships with organizations meeting urgent community needs. Here's a look at some of the organizations our teams dedicated their time to:

Operation Dignity – Provides housing, meals, supplies, and outreach services to veterans and unhoused residents in Alameda County.

ECAP (Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program) – One of the East Bay's largest distributors of food to those in need.

CRECE – Supports Central American immigrant and refugee families through education, food assistance, and social services.

Community Day of Thanks (Oakland) – A Thanksgiving initiative delivering meals to unhoused neighbors and seniors.

WeHope / Dignity on Wheels – Delivers mobile showers, laundry, and hygiene services.

Walk to End Alzheimer's – A national fundraising event supporting Alzheimer's research and families.

White Pony Express – Rescues surplus food and distributes it to local food assistance programs.

Alameda County Community Food Bank – The region's largest hunger-relief network.

Additionally, the Bay Area offices contributed more than $60,000 to local nonprofits.

MLK Days of Service

Each January, Oakland expands its community efforts through food sorting, lunch-making, children's book and school supply drives, and creating baby hats and blankets — honoring Dr. King's legacy through action.

Why This Matters to Every Office

The Oakland office offers a powerful model of what firmwide community engagement can look like and how to continue to build our culture moving forward. When each office builds local partnerships:

We strengthen morale

We build community trust and partnerships

We cultivate leaders

We embody our values

We get to know our team members in a different light

The Gratification of Giving

Service makes us more compassionate, aware, and grateful. It strengthens our identity, sense of purpose, and belief in one another. As the holidays commence—and a new year begins—my hope is that moving forward every Fennemore office is more inspired to build its own legacy of service. Because the true measure of success isn't just in the work we do—but in the difference we make in the lives of others.

