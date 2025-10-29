Pryor Cashman Featured In Law360 For Role In Reviving Brooklyn Mega Project

Pryor Cashman has been prominently featured in Law360 for its pivotal role representing Cirrus Real Estate Partners in reviving one of Brooklyn's most ambitious real estate developments: the 22-acre Pacific Park project.

The firm advised Cirrus throughout a complex, 10-month process involving land acquisition, joint venture structuring, and stabilization of distressed assets to advance the long-stalled Pacific Park redevelopment. Cirrus has formed a joint venture with Fortress Investment Group, LCOR, and U.S. Immigration Fund to transform the site into a dynamic mixed-use community. The development will include new residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, built with union-represented labor, building on the existing eight residential buildings, Barclays Center, a public school, healthcare clinic, and rail yard on the site.

Fortress Investment Group described Pacific Park as "one of the most important and most complex residential real estate developments in the USA today."

Pryor Cashman's multidisciplinary team, led by Partners Todd Soloway, Danielle Schechner, and Daniel Devine, with key contributions from Associate Benjamin Gleitman and additional support across practice groups, has also supported Cirrus with other real estate assets in Los Angeles.

For the full story and insights on this landmark transaction, see Law360's feature (subscription needed):

[Law360] Pryor Cashman Guides Stalled Brooklyn Mega Project

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.