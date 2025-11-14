ARTICLE
14 November 2025

The Smart Approach To Environmental, Health, And Sustainability In Real Estate (Podcast)

AM
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis

Contributor

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis logo
United States Real Estate and Construction
Spencer B. Kallick

In this episode, Loren Witkin, CEO of Citadel EHS, explains how his company adds value and drives strategy by identifying environmental, health, and sustainability risks early in the real estate development process. He goes on to explain why it's so difficult to build in California, how to work successfully with state and local governments, and the importance of everyone trying to solve project challenges together. An acknowledged leader in his industry, Loren explains how he makes people "feel seen," and why that is the key to building productive and happy teams.

Watch:

listen:

Authors
Photo of Spencer B. Kallick
Spencer B. Kallick
