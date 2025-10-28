ARTICLE
28 October 2025

Letters Of Intent: Transactional Tools Or Legal Traps?

TC
Jeffrey N. Brown and Eileen Duffy Robinett
In a recent webinar, Thompson Coburn partnerJeff Brownand counselEileen Duffy Robinettexplored the nuanced role of Letters of Intent (LOIs) in business transactions, offering valuable guidance for both corporate and real estate professionals. Drawing from their respective backgrounds in commercial real estate litigation and corporate law, they unpacked the strategic advantages of LOIs while cautioning against common drafting missteps that can lead to unintended legal consequences.

The session emphasized the critical importance of clarity in language and structure, particularly when distinguishing between binding and non-binding provisions. Through real-world case studies and practical examples, Jeff and Eileen illustrated how courts interpret LOIs and how negotiation behavior can influence enforceability. Attendees walked away with actionable insights on mitigating risk, including tips for drafting effective LOIs and understanding which terms—like confidentiality—the parties may want to carry binding weight even during preliminary discussions.

View the full webinarhere.

