Title Nerds Season 4, Episode 2 (Podcast)

First up, Co-Host Mike O'Donnell interviewed Noah Wilk of University of Maryland Law School, who discussed Oclar Prop. LLC v. Atl. View Cemetery Assn., Inc., No. A-0834-23, 2023 N.J. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 746 (App. Div. May 6, 2025), which concerned a deal to purchase property for single family residences in which municipal Planning Board approval was required. The Seller ultimately terminated the contract while awaiting Planning Board approval by the Buyer. The Buyer alleged breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing. The case ultimately was decided by the New Jersey Appellate Division.

Next, Co-Host Bethany Abele engaged Meghna Gohil of Wake Forest Law School in a conversation about Keily v. Iler, Mon-C-8-19, 2025 N.J. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 621 (App. Div. Apr. 17, 2025), a recent decision from the New Jersey Superior Court, Monmouth County, Chancery Division. The case involved a contentious dispute between members of a limited liability company and, among other things, interpretation of the LLC's operating agreement and actions taken by two of the LLC members without the knowledge of the third member.

Carla Ko of Seton Hall University School of Law then discussed with Mike the Murray v. Newrez LLC case, 24-cv-6160, 2025 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 75676 (E.D.N.Y. Apr. 21, 2025), heard in federal court in New York. This case involved the question of damages for servicing of a mortgage under RESPA without actual, quantifiable harm.

Finally, Riker Danzig associate Matthews Florez joined the podcast to provide insight on Grabowski-Shaikh v. Conn. Atts. Title Ins. Co., 2025 WL 35522 (Vt. Dist. Ct. Jan. 6, 2025), a case out of federal court in Vermont. As discussed with Mike, the case decided a title insurer's duty to provide coverage to an insured when the insured claimed title to a disputed parcel of property based on adverse possession.

