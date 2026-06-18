Ohio Governor Appoints Andy Wilson As Attorney General: New Leadership, New Opportunities

Ohio has a new Attorney General—Andy Wilson—appointed to serve through January 2027, bringing a law enforcement–focused background and signaling continuity in protecting consumers and supporting public safety priorities.

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Key Takeaways

Ohio has a new Attorney General—Andy Wilson—appointed to serve through January 2027, bringing a law enforcement–focused background and signaling continuity in protecting consumers and supporting public safety priorities.

Leadership changes at a state AG’s office often shift enforcement priorities and appetite for resolving matters—creating both risk (new scrutiny or initiatives) and opportunity (a window to revisit investigations or litigation under a fresh administration).

Companies with matters before the Ohio AG should reassess strategy now—consider repackaging resolution proposals and aligning messaging with the new AG’s stated priorities (consumer protection, vulnerable populations, law enforcement collaboration) to improve odds of a favorable outcome.

On June 8, 2026, Andy Wilson was sworn in as Ohio’s 52nd Attorney General. Governor Mike DeWine appointed AG Wilson to complete the remaining term of former AG Dave Yost, who resigned to join the Alliance Defending Freedom.

AG Wilson will oversee an office of approximately 1,500 employees and 30 divisions, including the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, Health Care Fraud Section and Crime Victim Services Section. The next AG election will take place in November 2026, and AG Wilson’s term will end on January 11, 2027.

A graduate of Wright State University and the University of Dayton School of Law, AG Wilson most recently served as Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, a position he held since December 2022. He began his public legal career in 2002 as an assistant prosecutor in Clark County. In January 2011, he was appointed Clark County Prosecutor and was later elected to serve two additional terms, through 2019. He then became senior advisor for criminal justice policy for Governor DeWine.

AG Wilson has stated that his commitment for the next seven months is simple: “work hard, be proactive and continue the mission of protecting all Ohioans.” His immediate priorities include: (1) protecting and serving Ohioans, with a focus on vulnerable populations; (2) promoting and assisting law enforcement partners; and (3) supporting and empowering his office’s employees as they work to uphold citizens’ rights.

A change in leadership at any state Attorney General’s office always presents opportunities. New leadership brings new priorities—and with them, potential openings for companies with active matters to resolve investigations or litigation. Companies with pending matters before the Ohio AG’s office should consider reassessing their case strategy and approaching the new administration with fresh resolution proposals.

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