Campaign Fundraising Do's & Don'ts (Video)

Campaign fundraising can be a powerful way for executives, corporations, and associations to engage in the political process, but it’s also an area where compliance missteps are an all-too-common pitfall. In this video, Wiley’s Patrick Wohl breaks down the essentials, from understanding contribution rules to knowing who can pay for what, since it’s critical to get the basics right before getting involved.
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