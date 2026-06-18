Campaign Fundraising Do's & Don'ts (Video)

Navigate the complex landscape of campaign finance, lobbying compliance, and political law with expert guidance on contribution rules, FEC regulations, and emerging challenges from AI to government efficiency initiatives. Discover essential compliance strategies for corporations, PACs, and associations engaging in the political process.

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Campaign fundraising can be a powerful way for executives, corporations, and associations to engage in the political process, but it’s also an area where compliance missteps are an all-too-common pitfall. In this video, Wiley’s Patrick Wohl breaks down the essentials, from understanding contribution rules to knowing who can pay for what, since it’s critical to get the basics right before getting involved.

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