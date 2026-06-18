National Security Presidential Memorandum/NSPM-12 (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes a new government-wide framework for securing National Security Systems (NSS), including systems used by the military, intelligence community, and civilian agencies...

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Establishes a new government-wide framework for securing National Security Systems (NSS), including systems used by the military, intelligence community, and civilian agencies that handle classified or national security information. Rescinds prior cybersecurity directives, re-establishes the Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS), and formally designates the National Security Agency (NSA) as the National Manager for NSS cybersecurity. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - National Security Presidential Memorandum/NSPM-12

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