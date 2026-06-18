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18 June 2026

National Security Presidential Memorandum/NSPM-12 (Trump EO Tracker)

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Establishes a new government-wide framework for securing National Security Systems (NSS), including systems used by the military, intelligence community, and civilian agencies...
United States Government, Public Sector
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Establishes a new government-wide framework for securing National Security Systems (NSS), including systems used by the military, intelligence community, and civilian agencies that handle classified or national security information. Rescinds prior cybersecurity directives, re-establishes the Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS), and formally designates the National Security Agency (NSA) as the National Manager for NSS cybersecurity.

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