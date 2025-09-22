The Topline: Steptoe Appropriations Newsletter

BREAKING: The House passes the CR by a vote of 217-212.

CR Progress. Republican leadership has introduced a short-term continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government through November 21. The measure is considered "clean," meaning it contains no partisan policy provisions, though it does include increased funding for member security in response to recent incidents of political violence. The House will hold a vote on the package today, with GOP leaders cautiously optimistic of passage.

In response to the GOP proposal, Democrats released their own CR, which includes a permanent extension of Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits and the elimination of Medicaid cuts enacted in last summer's reconciliation package. Late Thursday night, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) agreed to hold two sequential votes Friday on their respective stopgap proposals, one on the Senate Democrats' alternative stopgap proposal and the second on the House-passed CR. Neither is expected to advance, but leaders hope the exercise will send lawmakers home for the weekend with a clear message: earnest negotiations must move forward to avoid a shutdown.

Eleven Days to Go. With the September 30 deadline approaching, Leader Schumer has signaled Democrats could be open to a "clean" CR to keep the government open if Republicans commit to addressing ACA subsidies before they expire (December 31, 2025), or preferably sooner, with open enrollment beginning November 1 and premium rates already being set. House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Cole (R-OK) said he would entertain discussions on the ACA subsidies should Republicans' clean CR fail but emphasized that any decision on the path forward, including the framework of the language, will ultimately rest with party leadership.

Several Republican-led efforts are also underway to develop proposals addressing the ACA subsidies. Senate Appropriations Interior Subcommittee Chair Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has introduced legislation to extend the tax credits, describing it as a way to "set a marker" for upcoming negotiations over their potential inclusion in a CR. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is working with a group of Republican senators on their own plan, while Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA) is spearheading a bipartisan effort in the House to extend the subsidies for one year.

Minibus Gets Rolling. In parallel with the CR negotiations, the three-bill minibus containing Ag-FDA, MilCon-VA, and Leg Branch is making good progress. According to Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins (R-ME), official papers have been sent from the House to the Senate, allowing the Senate to name conferees and formally kick off the first conference in years. Both chairs noted the staff talks are going well. Chairman Cole received an update from the three House cardinals involved in the discussions and said the bills are close in funding and substance. The hope is the minibus can hitch a ride with the CR, though the timing may not align, in which case the minibus would be considered separately.

