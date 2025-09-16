Texas Second Special Session: What Passed, What Stalled, And What's Next

Texas wrapped its second special session of the 89th Legislature in early September with a slate of high-profile outcomes and a few notable omissions.

Texas wrapped its second special session of the 89th Legislature in early September with a slate of high-profile outcomes and a few notable omissions. Governor Abbott convened the session on August 15th with an agenda that ranged from flood preparedness, replacing the STAAR test, redistricting, hemp/THC regulation, and more.

Big Headlines

Lawmakers approved a new congressional map that is expected to strengthen Republican representation in the U.S. House.

In response to July's flooding, the Legislature advanced bipartisan measures to bolster early-warning systems, improve emergency communications, and enhance youth-camp safety standards in flood-prone areas.

The Legislature also approved an overhaul of K–12 assessments, replacing STAAR with three shorter tests administered across the school year to provide faster feedback and reduce testing pressure.

What Stalled

Despite being a marquee agenda item, a comprehensive hemp regulatory framework stalled when the chambers could not reach agreement on changes to hemp-derived THC rules. Shortly after adjournment, the Governor issued an executive order barring sales to minors and directing agencies to implement age-verification requirements, signaling continued movement outside the Legislature.

Negotiations over local spending limits and related property-tax measures broke down late in the session, leaving the package unresolved.

Taxpayer-funded lobbying ban did not make it across the finish line.

What's Next

