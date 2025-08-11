Directs federal agencies to overhaul their grant processes by
requiring senior appointees to rigorously review discretionary
grants and funding announcements for alignment with national
interests and agency priorities. It mandates enhanced
accountability, prohibits funding for certain controversial
initiatives, and authorizes termination of grants that no longer
serve agency goals or the public interest.
Within 30 days, agency heads must review the agency's standard grant terms and conditions and submit a report to the OMB detailing whether their discretionary grant terms allow termination for convenience, including when awards no longer support program goals or national interests, and provide data on how many active awards include such provisions. Agency heads should then take steps to revise terms and conditions of existing discretionary grants.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Improving Oversight of Federal Grantmaking – The White House
