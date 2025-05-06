Ending Taxpayer Subsidization Of Biased Media (Trump EO Tracker)

Instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Board of Directors and all executive departments and agencies to cease Federal funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

The CPB Board shall cease indirect funding to NPR and PBS, including by ensuring that licensees and permittees of public radio and television stations, as well as any other recipients of CPB funds, do not use Federal funds for NPR and PBS.

The heads of all agencies shall identify any remaining grants, contracts, or other funding instruments entered into with NPR or PBS and shall determine whether NPR and PBS are in compliance with the terms of those instruments.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall determine whether "the Public Broadcasting Service and National Public Radio (or any successor organization)" are complying with the statutory mandate that "no person shall be subjected to discrimination in employment . . . on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, or sex" and take appropriate corrective action if in noncompliance.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Ending Taxpayer Subsidization Of Biased Media

